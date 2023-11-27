How many bags of nuts are too many? For Jennifer Garner, the limit does not exist!

“What’s in my bag? I’m embarrassed to even show you …. 🥜🌰🥜🐿️,” Garner, 51, teased via Instagram on Saturday, November 25. The actress proceeded to pull everything out of her backpack for her followers to see.

The contents started out normal enough, with a notebook, glasses case and “a little pouch of pens because pens are life.”

Related: Jennifer Garner's Funniest Food Fails and Recipe Attempts Practice makes perfect! Jennifer Garner enjoys whipping up tasty treats in her kitchen, but she’s admittedly not a professional chef just yet. “My success rate in the kitchen is about 50 [percent] — except with popcorn,” the Alias alum quipped via Instagram in January 2019, while sharing her recipe for making homemade popcorn. Garner, who even grows […]

However, the Family Switch actress quickly learned that like a squirrel she hoards nuts — and candy — for the winter.

“A little tiny bag of nuts,” she said while pulling a plastic bag out of her carry-all. “I’m gonna keep these … just kidding.”

Garner was then surprised to see that she had another plastic bag of nuts and multiple prepackaged varieties of the food item, including two pistachio snacks, in her bag as well. “Nuts. Nuts. Nuts. Nuts,” she said as one by one she unveiled another bag.

The 13 Going on 30 star broke into laughter and started to cry as she kept finding more nuts. “I’m so scared I’m not going to have any nuts,” she joked through her tears, revealing that she counted eight bags in total.

Garner’s second biggest bag revelation was that she had both empty and full bags of candies hidden deep in her backpack. “Gotta have your candy handy,” she joked after finding two bags of the same brand.

While Garner also carried two books and an iPad, it was her food choices that caught the attention of her fans and friends.

“You are adorable ❤️,” Courteney Cox replied in the comments, while Mindy Kaling agreed, “Pens are LIFE.”

Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, wrote what many of Garner’s followers were thinking, commenting, “So many nuts!! Are you a squirrel? 🤣.” One fan went as far as to call Garner “the Mary Poppins of nuts.”

Earlier this year, Garner gave fans an inside look at what she eats in a day while chatting with Harper’s Bazaar.

Related: See Jennifer Garner Through the Years Jennifer Garner became a household name thanks to her starring role on Alias. In the two decades since, she’s played a variety of unforgettable parts in beloved projects. Even in the early days of her career, Garner had a big vision for what Alias could become. “I hope this show is included with all of […]

“My regular breakfast is coffee and more coffee,” she revealed in April. “Usually, these days, I’ll have one breakfast that I get really fixated on for a few years. Right now, it is a full-fat yogurt and berries and nuts.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Garner joked that while she does “not have the gift of making anything cute” she does “like to cook and bake for people [she] loves.”

While Garner keeps her and ex-husband Ben Affleck’s three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — out of the limelight, she doesn’t shy away from sharing what she cooks for them via social media. In fact, she often shares her failures and successes with her followers, including Easter bunny bread and cinnamon bread men.