Mother-daughter bonding time. While some families bond over board games or cooking with one another, Jessica Alba and her 12-year-old daughter, Honor, are staying close by filming ASMR videos together.

The duo appeared alongside each other (and Alba’s pal Lizzy Mathis) in a video for the 39-year-old Fantastic Four star’s YouTube channel earlier this month. In the clip, which is more than six minutes long, the trio dig into some colorful açaí bowls while performing ASMR. The trend, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response, involves a tingling sensation in the body that typically arises from whispering.

Alba began the clip by introducing her “very special guest” — Honor — whose dad is the actress’ husband, Cash Warren. (The L.A.’s Finest star and Warren, 41, also have two younger children — daughter Haven, 8, and son Hayes, 2.)

The proud mom then called Honor by her nickname, “Honor-cita-mama-mita,” even though she admitted that the preteen doesn’t love the moniker. “But it’s OK because I pushed her out of my body,” Alba quipped.

Once the introductions were complete, the Sin City star and her guests began eating their açaí bowls, which were topped with ASMR-friendly crunchy granola and sliced fruit and made with Alba’s own recipe. According to the Good Luck Chuck star, she tasted her first bowl (along with Honor) during a family trip to Brazil.

“I didn’t like them until the last day,” Honor recalled. When she was asked to rate her mom’s creation in relation to the version she tasted in Brazil, Alba’s eldest gave the dish a four out of 10.

“That’s not nice, Honor!” the California native replied.

Honor clarified that Alba’s version was “really good,” but not quite as tasty as the version she enjoyed in Brazil.

After taking a few more bites of her meal, Honor weighed in on her ASMR experience thus far. “This is going to be the cringiest video in the whole world,” she declared.

And when the video was nearly done, Honor shared one last thought. “Don’t watch this video while eating this,” she said, gesturing to the açaí bowl as Alba laughed.

In February, The Honest Company founder opened up about motherhood and explained how it has helped her run her successful brand. “I actually think that being a mom and trying to be the best mom, a lot of those same lessons that I’ve learned are what I try to apply when running my business,” she explained during the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles Conference at the time. “It’s more about who you surround yourself with. The goal you end up reaching is great, you’re only thinking of the next challenge you’re wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It’s hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.”