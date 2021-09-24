Dining out! GupShup Bombay House, a local restaurant and cocktail bar in New York City, is known for its vibrant South Asian-inspired cuisine and well-decorated outdoor patio. The dining establishment even touts Jimmy Fallon as a regular patron.

GupShup, which first opened in Manhattan in 2018, has become a foodie mainstay, known for its modern takes on classic Indian street food and a unique bi-level space.

Its decor is inspired by retro mansions in Bombay, India, both indoors and on its colorful outdoor patio. The exterior space is decorated with plenty of flowers, lanterns and bright art installations by South Asian artists. The artwork has all been designed to pay homage to the vibrant energy of the Indian region.

Patrons, including the 47-year-old late night host, can indulge in the restaurant’s Bombay-inspired cuisine and refreshing cocktails that aim to bring the spirit and soul of the city to New York.

GupShup’s menu aims to meld the city’s traditional flavors and ingredients with contemporary techniques in creative ways to create a unique dining experience, according to a description via the delivery website Goldbelly.

GupShup — which also offers nationwide delivery through Goldbelly — is open in-person Tuesdays through Sundays between 5:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET and for brunch Friday through Sunday between 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET.