



It runs in the family! Joanna Gaines took to Instagram recently, to share that her daughter Emmie takes after her culinary-minded mom as well as her creative dad, Chip Gaines.

“She was determined to make up her own cookie recipe and I left the kitchen so she could surprise me (and so i wouldn’t micromanage her work in the kitchen),” Joanna, 41, captioned an Instagram snapshot on Saturday, November 23, of Emmie hard at work on her treats.

Emmie, 9, is the Gaines’ fourth child. She has an older sister Ella, who is 13, as well as older brothers Drake, 14, and Duke, 11. Emmie also has a younger brother Crew, who is 17 months old.

Speaking of Crew, the toddler sat across from his older sibling while she rolled out the last of the cookie dough and he happily waited with some festive cookie cutters in hand. According to Joanna, Emmie’s final product was delicious.

“Let’s just say this was one of my favorite cookies I’ve ever tasted!” the Fixer Upper star declared. “It was like a perfect blend of a shortbread cookie and chocolate chip cookie topped with a yummy icing.”

However, taste and texture weren’t the only factors the proud mom considered when evaluating the finished cookie. “I also love what she named them in her little cookbook, ‘Emmie Kay’s chocolate chip kisses cookie,’” the Kansas native noted.

Believe it or not, Emmie isn’t the only Gaines kiddo who has expressed an interest in getting involved in the family business. Back in August, when the Gaines family’s Magnolia Press coffee shop was still under construction, Joanna revealed that her teenage daughter was already angling for a gig. “Ella keeps asking me if she can get a job there, because she’s always wanted to work at a coffee shop,” the HGTV star explained at the time.

Though the new business formally opened at Magnolia Market earlier this month, Ella isn’t bringing home a paycheck just yet.

However, the middle school student has found creative ways to earn cash in the past. “Her new summer business is selling baked goods at the office when she goes to work with me,” Joanna wrote in a June Instagram post about her oldest daughter. “Tonight we stayed up late and she made Aunt Opal’s banana pudding and the chocolate chip cookies from my cookbook.”