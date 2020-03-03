Drink up! Joe Giudice went wine tasting in Italy on Tuesday, March 3, and hinted that his afternoon spent sampling some tasty vino was part of a larger plan.

“I’m trying a little Falanghina now,” the 47-year-old reality star said in an Instagram video before taking a sip from a glass of white wine. “This one is a good one.”

Though the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum didn’t explain exactly what he was up to, he implied his wine tasting might have something to do with a pending business opportunity. “Testing for [a] venture to see legs and more legs,” he wrote in the caption for the Instagram video. “The more legs the higher the alcohol content of a wine. 😂😂😂😂 #wine #winecountry #legs #lovewhatyoudo #confidence.”

The reference to a wine having “legs” is a callback to one of the final conversations the Italy native had with his estranged wife, Teresa Giudice, before the pair made the decision to separate in November 2019 after two decades of marriage.

That exchange, during which Joe drank a glass of red wine, was featured on the season finale of RHONJ, which aired on Wednesday, February 26. When Teresa, also 47, asked Joe to look at her while they spoke, he replied: “I’m looking at [my wine] to see if it’s got legs.”

The Turning the Tables author shot back: “I have legs, so look at me.”

As for Joe’s “venture”? The businessman has hinted that he might open a restaurant in the future. Last month, he took to Instagram during a tropical trip to share a tentative plan. “I’m over here in the Bahamas, Nassau … We’re over here at Tonino’s,” he explained at the time.

Gesturing to his company, he continued, “This is a friend of mine that came and saw me in Salerno, same situation as me, and he’s got a great little place here, and [I’m] possibly thinking about doing something out here in the Bahamas to be closer to the family.”

On Monday, March 2, Joe brought up the restaurant idea once again, this time in another Instagram video. “This would be a beautiful spot for, like, a nice little restaurant type of hotel or whatever for tourists to come and just go up and visit that area up there. This is really nice,” he said at the time. “People don’t think up here. I’ve gotta think for them.”

Calling the locale “absolutely beautiful,” the former Bravo star added: “People don’t think.”

Should Joe ultimately decided to open a restaurant somewhere, his former brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, who ran an eatery called Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza that shuttered in January 2018, doesn’t expect to be hit up for advice. “He won’t listen to me,” Gorga, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “Joe is going to listen to whatever he wants to do. I don’t talk about business with him.”