Former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and fiancée Kelsey Anderson’s early experience in Los Angeles took them straight to Erewhon to try Hailey Bieber‘s now-viral smoothie.

“The most cliché thing we did was get a Hailey Bieber smoothie. We did it way too soon,” Joey, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Tuesday, September 27, live premiere of Dancing With the Stars season 33. “We had to do it.”

He continued, “I’m sad to say it was absolutely delicious. I really didn’t want to like it, but it was very good.”

According to Joey, he “will definitely be getting” another beverage. (The grocery store’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is made with almond milk, strawberries and avocado and is enhanced with collagen and sea moss for added benefits.)

“We’ve had, like, four peanut butter smoothies in there,” he quipped to Us. “I’m an Erewhon fanatic already. I went full L.A.”

Joey and Kelsey, 25, relocated to the City of Angels from New Orleans earlier this summer when he joined the DWTS cast. (Joey proposed to Kelsey during The Bachelor finale, which aired in March.)

“Things are amazing,” Joey gushed on Tuesday. “We might even be staying here after the show, possibly. We’re loving it. We love the people we’ve met.”

Kelsey was also on hand to cheer on Joey’s DWTS debut — he is paired with pro dancer Jenna Johnson — in the ballroom with her dad, Mark Anderson. (Mark is slated to appear on Joan Vassos’ season of The Golden Bachelorette, which premieres on Wednesday, September 18.)

Joey and Jenna, 30, scored a 21 out of 30 for their country-inspired cha-cha to Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ in the Country.”

“This is Dancing with the Stars. It’s over the top, he’s wearing rhinestones, like, we need to just play to our audience, and they love that,” Jenna told Us, taking credit for Joey ripping open his shirt mid-routine. “It was really funny. I’ll never forget, like, talking about it for the first time and [Joey was] like, ‘What am I going to do?’ But, you nailed it.”

Joey, meanwhile, explained that he “was scared” to show off his abs on live TV.

“I’ve been doing nothing but push-ups these last two weeks,” he joked to Us. “I’m like, ‘I need to look better, I haven’t worked out for, like, three months since I left The Bachelor.’ So, scary to do, but [I] trusted [Jenna] and she knows how to make an amazing routine. So whatever she said I was doing, I said, ‘I’ll do it.’”

While dancing in general still “feels a little foreign” to Joey, he is “stoked” to show audiences something new in the pair’s week 2 dance.

“I’m really excited because we’re doing a very different style than we did this week,” Jenna added. “I think it’s also going to be a very different energy from Joey that I’m excited for people to see. It’s going to be fun.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

With reporting by Carly Konsker