The secret is out! John Legend shared his “legendary” and “secret” fried chicken recipe in a video published on wife Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings website on Wednesday, January 8, and it sounds pretty darn delicious.

“John is known to brag about 1) his mac & cheese or 2) his fried chicken,” Teigen, 34, wrote in a description of the video on her site. “I have an ACTUAL trophy to prove my mac & cheese is better, but I’ll admit his fried chicken is pretty good (hopefully he’s not reading this).”

The Bring the Funny judge noted that Legend, 40, has been making his fried chicken “forever,” but she asked him to share the recipe now because of football season. As she put it: “I had him tell you his ‘secret’ recipe for you to enjoy during games on Sunday or Mondays or … whenever sports is on.”

In the nearly 5-minute video, the “All of Me” singer acknowledged that he’s usually his wife’s sous chef, but occasionally gets to “take over the kitchen” in order to whip up some of this Southern treat.

To make the dish, Legend began by brining the meat with a “simple” combination of Lawry’s seasoning salt, cayenne pepper and garlic powder.

After the chicken soaked in the brine for three hours, the EGOT winner returned to bread and fry the meat. The “simple” breading is similar to the brine and features flour, more Lawry’s seasoning salt and cayenne pepper.

“Some people like to do, you know, buttermilk, eggs, all that other stuff,” The Voice coach noted. “But mine has always worked just with flour and some seasoning. You can use those other type of recipes too, but I’ve had some fried chicken-offs with people and I’ve won. I’m just saying.”

Legend’s chicken gets a boost from some homemade “optional” Cholula honey butter sauce, which he explained adds “sweet and tangy” elements to the dish. (Teigen prefers her chicken sans sauce.)

As the Oscar winner noted, the fried chicken goes “perfectly” with his LVE rosé, which earned a groan and an “Oh my God” from the Target cookware designer.

This recipe is a staple in the couple’s house and is even a hit with their kids, Luna, 3, and Miles, 19 months. In fact, during a family vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month, the tiny duo did an adorable “fried chicken party dance” in celebration of the beloved meal.