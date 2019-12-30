They’ve got skills! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids, Luna, 3, and 19-month-old Miles, seem to have inherited their dad’s sense of rhythm.

The adorable toddlers showed off their dance moves in a brief video posted to 34-year-old Teigen’s Instagram account on Saturday, December 28. In the clip, which was taken near the end of the famous family’s Christmas vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Luna stood on a table as Legend, 40, encouraged her to dance, saying “Go Luna!”

The preschooler, who was sporting black pants and a black and while polka-dot shirt, moved her arms and legs to the beat as her dad proudly looked on.

Miles, who was wearing a grey onesie and matching handkerchief, later bopped up and down on his own after a little encouragement from those around him. “Go Miles!” the “All of Me” singer supportively added.

Though there was no mention of poultry as the little one’s shook their bodies to the beat, Teigen’s “fried chicken party dance!” caption implies that the fun jig was food-related. Furthermore, Luna and Miles have already won over many of their mom’s social media followers with their impressive choreography.

“OMG,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented alongside several smiley face emojis with heart eyes. Added another dazzled Instagram user: “You have the coolest kids ever!”

Though the Stephens family has since left Wyoming in favor of warmer weather, the Cravings author previously gushed about the amazing time she had in the Equality State. “I have found my happy place here in Jackson Hole, [Wyoming],” she captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram post. “I feel like a new person. Feeling pure happiness and joy and especially appreciative of being shacked up with a view of the mountains and the pure, cool air flowing through the windows.”

Teigen also noted that she feels her kids have reached “theeee perfect age.” As she explained, “[They’re] keeping me on my toes and [I’m] seeing their new found personalities and active little minds shine every day. I just love it here and love my family so f–king much.”

While the little ones may have inherited Legend’s rhythm, Luna is already taking after her mom in the food department. “Luna is 3 now and she can handle things spicier than most kids,” the Bring the Funny judge recently wrote on social media. “Especially if it’s a soup broth or something.”