Kaley Cuoco Drinks Wine From Straw on the Floor During Back Spasm





Nothing can come between Kaley Cuoco and her wine! The Big Bang Theory alum, who is currently out of town to watch a horse-jumping competition, suffered an “insane” back spasm that forced her to lay flat on the floor.

“I’m laying flat on my back. There’s ice back there,” the 33-year-old said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 14, as she moved the camera to reveal an ice pack on her neck. “I’m starting to panic because this knot has moved to the middle of my back, almost on my spine.”

The actress then included a poll in her Story and asked her followers if she should consult a doctor and be worried that the “knot” is moving across her back. “It’s in some insane spasm,” she noted.

“I’m laying on the floor, but don’t worry guys, the view is stunning,” she declared, pivoting the camera to reveal a picturesque vista beyond an open balcony door. “And I have that,” she continued.

As you may have guessed, the “that” was a glass of white wine, which Cuoco held in one hand on the floor.

“I don’t want to panic, but it’s not feeling right,” she said. “This will help,” she added, raising her “doctor-prescribed” glass of wine slightly.

A bit later, and seemingly from a bed this time, the California native gave her followers an update on her condition and that earlier poll she conducted. “The majority of you guys said I should go to the doctor,” she revealed, thanking her fans for their advice. “You’re probably right, since I literally can’t move.”

Cuoco then explained that she planned to give her spasm one more day to clear up on its own before consulting a medical professional.

Though clearly uncomfortable, the upcoming Harley Quinn star made it clear that access to vino was still her chief worry. “It has been suggested to me to not move the rest of the night. Like, literally lay in bed and not move. But my biggest concern was how am I going to reach my wine glass,” she declared.

Luckily, the producer managed to find a solution to her biggest problem of the night. “Well, don’t worry,” she said as she angled a reusable straw toward her mouth without moving her head. “I have a straw.” Here’s hoping Cuoco feels better soon!

