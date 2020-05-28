Kelly Rowland is using her time spent quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic very wisely! More specifically, the “Coffee” singer is learning how to be a better cook and baker while cooped up inside with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and their son, Titan, 5.

The former Destiney’s Child member, 39, partnered with Betty Crocker for the #BettyBringstheParty Sweepstakes. The brand is giving away 1,000 birthday baking kits, complete with delicious cake mix, decadent frosting and must-have party decor through Friday, May 29, and five lucky winners will also receive a personalized birthday message from the star.

“I feel like between the frosting and the cake alone, it definitely brings a smile to anybody’s face, but I love the fact that we’ve partnered up because I’m such a fan of singing ‘Happy Birthday’ and calling people and bringing smiles to people’s faces right now, especially of course during the COVID crisis,” Rowland told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, May 27. “It just ups the ante.”

The Grammy winner added: “It just makes you feel like you’re in the right place with the right people and the right time. Betty’s bringing the party and I’m a part of the party. I’m excited.”

Though the Atlanta native feels comfortable whipping up “cakes, cupcakes and cookies,” there’s at least one pastry she’s not quite ready to tackle just yet. “A girlfriend of mine just sent me a pie recipe and I sent it back to her because I was like, ‘I don’t know what the hell to do with the crust if I tried!'” she told Us. “I’m not a very good cook, so I always need a little bit of help and that’s why me and my son always resort to Betty Crocker classics.”

When it comes to cooking savory dishes in quarantine, Rowland revealed she’s made fish and “really mastered” a specific salad recipe. “It’s so simple,” she explained. “It’s just salmon with spinach and avocado.”

While “soulful” oxtail rice and gravy is another one of the “Motivation” songstress’ go-to dishes these days, she’s aware that there’s room for some culinary improvements. “I’m trying,” she shared. “I mean, I have nothing else to do in quarantine, right? I have to learn how to cook!”

Aside from honing her skills in the kitchen, Rowland has used this time to bond with Titan in new and interesting ways. “We are doing different projects. … We play hide-and-seek in the house, we draw, we just chill,” she said. “We play games.”

For a chance to win the #BettyBringstheParty Sweepstakes, fill out this entry form. Winners will be selected on Monday, June 1.

With reporting by Carly Sloane