Kendall Jenner Says She ‘Invented Greatness’ With This Food Combo





From the catwalk to the kitchen! Kendall Jenner may be best known for strutting her stuff down the runway, but it turns out she’s somewhat of a culinary mastermind as well.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 1, to share an unlikely food combo that she was snacking on — Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and Golden Oreos.

“Just invented greatness, wbu?” Jenner wrote underneath a snapshot of a pint of ice cream topped with two matching cookies. Judging by the indents in the frozen treat, the E! personality had already put this winning combo to the test.

Jenner’s go-to Oreo variety is very similar to an original Oreo, but instead of featuring chocolate cookies, Golden Oreos sandwich that well-known creme filling between the tempting taste of two lightly sweet golden wafers. Basically, the cookies are an ideal companion for some vanilla ice cream.

Though Kendall’s combo might seem a little vanilla-forward for some, her preference for that particular taste likely stems from the fact that she’s only recently begun to like foods that feature another popular flavor — chocolate. During a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jenner opened up about the fact that she has disliked chocolate for “most of her life.”

However, the Proactiv spokesperson had no choice but to sample the popular sweet treat after she found herself “starving” while traveling in early 2018. “I had gotten off an 11-hour flight, and then was getting on a six-hour flight. We hadn’t taken off yet so they didn’t have the food out and the only thing I saw was, like, a baby Twix,” she told Fallon, 45. “And I was like, ‘You know what, I am desperate, I’m going to try this Twix.’ So I tried and I was like, ‘Jesus Christ, this is really good.’ It’s so good!”

That candy bar, as it turns out, was life-changing for the Kendall + Kylie creator. “I’ve liked chocolate ever since,” she concluded. “I swear I’m, like, obsessed.”

Still, Jenner wasn’t “obsessed” enough to inject some chocolate into her recent snack. Other members of her famous family, however, are serious chocolate aficionados.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian shared her go-to M&M hack, which involves putting the bite-size chocolate candies in the microwave for 20 seconds before eating them. “They’re hot and deliciously melty,” the KKW Beauty founder, 39, explained on her Instagram Stories at the time. “You have no idea how good melted M&Ms are from the inside.”

Kardashian later called this melting hack her “secret of life.”