The new food, which is called the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Doughnuts Sandwich is, not surprisingly, exactly what it sounds like. That is to say, this dish consists of a juicy, hand-breaded extra crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed doughnuts. According to a press release for the fast-food chain, this behemoth of a meal is available for $5.99, or for $7.99 as part of a combo meal.

Believe it or not, this extravagant sandwich is actually one of two doughnut-centric meals the Kentucky-based restaurant is currently testing. The other menu item, known as the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donut Basket meal, features chicken on the bone or chicken tenders paired with one doughnut. It costs $5.49.

Furthermore, the release notes that customers will soon have the option to add a doughnut to any meal for just $1. “Served hot and fresh, no matter the time of day, the doughnuts create a tasty flavor experience in every bite,” the chain claims.

However, these savory and sweet treats aren’t available nationwide, at least not yet. Instead, they’re currently being tested in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh, for a limited time.

Still, that hasn’t stopped foodies from around the world from weighing in on KFC’s latest dynamic duo. “KFC just created a fried chicken sandwich served between 2 glazed donuts. It’s recommended that you eat the sandwich only when you’re within 1 mile of an emergency room,” mused one Twitter user. Added another: “As a stoner who considers chicken and doughnuts to be two essential food groups, I heartily approve of this.”

Another Twitter user who was able to taste the sandwich made his feelings about it abundantly clear. “It was amazing despite it probably taking a couple weeks off my life,” he declared. “Highly recommend.”

Yet others wondered if something so decadent was necessary, especially since KFC has recently been making an effort to appeal to health-conscious customers with some vegan options. As on Twitter user put it: “KFC hit us with the vegan fried chicken a few weeks ago now they got a doughnut chicken sammich. Which side of the fence y’all on KFC? Health or hurt??”

Though the new sandwich and basket meal clearly aren’t healthy, KFC has yet to release any nutritional information for the dishes since, as Today Food reports, the final recipes are still being tested.

As KFC fans might know, this is hardly the first time the eatery has combined two tasty foods. In May the chain introduced Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits for a limited time, and back in November 2018 Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles made a brief appearance on menus nationwide.

“KFC is always looking for ways to serve its customers with new delicious and innovative choices,” the press release states. “The chicken and doughnuts trend has been gaining popularity, but mostly on a local level in areas like Philadelphia, San Diego and Portland.”

Though a national rollout of these menu items is certainly possible, it’s not a given. As the release points out, “Through this test market KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale.”

