



Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ring in her 39th year hungry! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her birthday on Monday, October 21, by having a dinner at her home in Calabasas, California, with her family and close friends.

According to the Selfish author’s Instagram Stories, the meal was catered by Carousel restaurant, a Lebanese-Armenian eatery in Los Angeles — but that was just the beginning of the birthday girl’s celebratory eats. In subsequent Stories, Kardashian walked out into her backyard and was greeted by an array of sweets intended just for her and her guests.

“I come outside after dinner, and look what’s here — a churro stand and a beignet truck! Oh my gosh! Can we keep it?” the E! personality asked. “Did you get me the beignet truck forever? Because I want to drive it.”

As the reality star later joked: “Kylie has her Kylie Cosmetics truck and I have a beignet truck.”

Kardashian then snapped into mom mode when she caught her eldest son, 3-year-old Saint West, going a little overboard on the sweets. The adorable toddler was holding an ice cream bar in one hand and a churro in the other. “Sainty! Put one thing down,” the Skims founder told her little one upon seeing him with two treats.

Earlier in the day, Kardashian was treated to another food-related surprise courtesy of Saint and his siblings — sisters North, 6, and Chicago 21 months, and baby brother Psalm, 5 months. The brood helped prepare breakfast-in-bed for their mom, which included pancakes that spelled out “MOM,” a hard-boiled egg and a sausage link. The little ones also delivered a pile of handmade cards.

The KKW Beauty founder’s biggest surprise, however, came from her husband, Kanye West. The rapper (along with the couple’s kids) shocked his lady love by donating $1 million to a handful of prison reform charities in her honor. The aspiring lawyer has been an outspoken advocate for social justice and has even helped free those with low-level drug offenses.

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I had the best most relaxing birthday ever,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram on Monday. “[Kanye] donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

