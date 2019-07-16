Kim Kardashian Credits Tiny Waist to Vegan Diet: ‘I Didn’t Remove Any Ribs’





Kim Kardashian is in on the joke! The KKW Beauty founder was hanging out with her friend Anastasia Soare (the CEO of beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills) last week, when the fellow makeup mogul called attention to Kardashian’s tiny waist.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Soare captured video footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, playing around on her phone in a metallic bronze dress that hugged her frame. “Please explain to me how it’s possible … this waist!” Soare declared, noting that she has known Kardashian for years and never seen her midsection so narrow.

“Oh, come on!” the aspiring lawyer replied, shrugging off the flattery at first. She later added: “Don’t worry. I didn’t remove any ribs, you guys.”

That quip was undoubtedly a reference to chatter that emerged after the Met Gala in May when Kardashian flaunted her narrow waist in a form-fitting Mugler gown. The nude designer dress, which was dripping in beads and sequins, made the star’s waist nearly invisible, leading to speculation that she had ribs removed in order to fit into the body-hugging frock.

“Did you remove your ribs?” Soare pressed on. After letting out a laugh, Kardashian offered a plausible explanation for her slim waist. “I think that honestly being a vegan now helps,” she said.

Back in April, the California native took a page from Beyoncé’s playbook and announced that she would only eat vegan meals when she was home. She has since shown off several of her plant-based favorites, including a fruit-packed açaí bowl and zucchini noodles with tomato sauce. Based on what she told Soare, it seems Kardashian has now adopted a mostly vegan lifestyle outside of her home as well.

And while the sunglasses designer first shrugged off her pal’s compliments regarding her petite frame, she did concede that her waist looked “really small today.” In February 2018, the Selfish author revealed her waist measurement was 24 inches.

