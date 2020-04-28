Kim Kardashian is ready to have lunch with you! Well, sort of. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just announced that she plans to auction off a lunch with herself and her famous sisters in an effort to help raise money for those that need help amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star, 39, joined the All-In Challenge, which is an online marketplace of items and experiences that are up for sale in order to raise money to feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis, after being nominated by pal Gisele Bündchen. Kardashian shared the details about her experience via her social media channels on Monday, April 27.

“Hi it’s Kim Kardashian-West and I’ve accepted the All-In Challenge,” the KKW Beauty founder declared in a video shared on Twitter. “Go to Allinchallenge.com for your chance to win a lunch with me and sisters while we film the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The E! personality was sure to include that any funds collected from this effort will go directly to those in need. “The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis,” she added. “We’re all in this together.”

Kardashian also showed appreciation toward Bündchen, also 39, for nominating her, writing in her Twitter status: “Thanks to @giseleofficial I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time.”

She continued: “Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://allinchallenge.in/kkw to donate whatever you can.”

Though the California native didn’t specify which of her famous family members would be taking part in this experience, or when it might happen, a description of the event on the All-In website included a bit more information. “They are one of the most iconic families in the world — they’re on television, they’re all over social media, and they’re leading the business in beauty and runway fashion. If you’re thinking about the Kardashians, you’ve got the right idea,” the description reads. “Kim Kardashian West is offering a chance for YOU to join her and her sisters for an unforgettable lunch in Los Angeles.”

As Kardashian mentioned, the meal will take place while she and her siblings will be filming “their newest season” of KUWTK, so fans entering for a chance to win are encouraged to be “camera-ready.” Since the family just finished filming season 18 of the E! hit, some of which they had to shoot themselves while in quarantine, the lunch will likely occur in the coming months as they begin working on season 19.

The description continued: “Talk motherhood, fashion, beauty and boys with the famous sisters while dining on some of their signature salads. The sky is the limit when it comes to these leading ladies!”

Additionally, as Kardashian mentioned, every cent raised from this auction will benefit charitable organizations including Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Per the terms of the auction, the more money you donate, the better chance you have of breaking bread with the Kardashian sisters since each entry costs $1. In other words, while a $25 donation will buy you 25 entries, a $100 contribution will give you 100 chances to win the coveted lunch.

The Kardashian family is just the latest group of celebrities to auction off a chance to eat with them in order to benefit a good cause. Last month, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke auctioned off a chance to virtually dine with her to benefit the Same You COVID-19 relief fund, an initiative in the U.K. helps those impacted by the ongoing crisis.

“How would you feel about having dinner with me virtually?” she asked at the time. “When you donate … 12 lucky people will join me virtually and we’re going to put together a store cupboard dinner together. We’ll cook it and then we’ll eat it together.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.