



Kim Zolciak is eyeing a major career shift! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 23, to state that she has the restaurateur bug.

More specifically, the 40-year old reality star has her sights set on potentially opening a Dutch Bros. coffee franchise in Georgia, where she currently lives with her family. “Best coffee ever!” she wrote on the social media platform over an image of her clutching a massive half-empty plastic cup full the brand’s iced coffee. “I get the Annilator [sic]!”

For those unfamiliar with Dutch Bros., the Oregon-based coffee company specializes in caffeinated drinks and frozen beverages made with flavored syrups. Furthermore, all items are prepared by “broistas.”

Zolciak’s drink of choice – the Annihilator – is the brand’s popular chocolate macadamia nut cold brew breve. A medium boasts 180 calories and 22 grams of sugar. She was apparently introduced to the Annihilator during a recent road trip with her family.

Currently, Dutch Bros. has locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado, but Zolciak is hoping there will soon be outposts further east. In fact, the Don’t Be Tardy star even offered to lend a hand. “I’m obsessed! she added on Instagram. “So obsessed I asked if I could open one in GA.”

Believe it or not, this actually isn’t the first time the “Google Me” singer has contemplated opening a coffee shop. On the most recent season of Don’t Be Tardy that aired earlier this year, the Bravo personality and her husband, Kroy Biermann, toyed around with the idea of entering the java biz. The pair even toured an old Starbucks store in Atlanta, but ultimately decided against renting the space when they realized how much work (and money) was involved.

“Coffee is not off the table yet,” Biermann, 33, explained at the time. “Somehow we’ve gotta figure out a different way that’s not signing and committing to so much.”

Added Zolciak: “For this kind of money and this kind of commitment, we should be shitting beans.”

At the urging of family chef Tracey Bloom, the family decided to instead explore the idea of a coffee truck. “Do I need to put my face on the coffee truck?” Zolciak asked.

Though there’s no coffee-based business for the Zolciak-Biermann clan to speak of just yet, the family certainly has been keeping busy and making headlines. On July 20, Brielle Biermann, Kim’s eldest daughter, alleged in a since-deleted tweet that Delta forced her and her family members off a flight because Kim’s husband, Kroy, took too long in line with their service animal. “[He] just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security,” she claimed.

Referencing her younger siblings, the model added: “KJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S–ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF.”

However, Delta denied Brielle’s claims that the family was removed from their aircraft in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, July 22: “Mrs. Zolciak Biermann and family elected to deplane their flight after her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!