



Who says going keto can’t be fun? Kourtney Kardashian, who announced last month that she is officially on the popular diet for the second time, might not be able to enjoy foods such as grains and most fruits, but cheesecake (albeit a slightly modified version) is on the list of approved eats!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared her favorite keto-friendly recipe for the beloved dessert on Poosh recently and the result is a tasty, Instagram-worthy dessert that’s guaranteed to be a hit.

The recipe itself comes from Chef Sara – a.k.a. Sara Motamedi – who also happens to be neighbors with the Kardashian clan as well as a friend. “If you have a sweet tooth, consider this your new favorite dessert,” the lifestyle website states. “Even if you’re not on keto, it’s a true crowd-pleaser.”

Though the keto diet is an eating regimen that is all about eating high-fat, high-protein and low-carb, this cheesecake miraculously fits the bill. The recipe calls for standard ingredients including cream cheese and eggs — and uses ground nuts, butter and spices to make the crust.

The only notable substitute is the use of monk fruit sweetener in place of sugar, since keto mandates no unnecessary sweet stuff. However, the recipe notes that “any non-sugar substitute” will do the trick, and also points out that the resulting dish isn’t very sweet, so people may need to adjust it according to their preferences.

Lastly, a rich topping is crafted with help from heavy whipping cream, vanilla and fresh strawberries, raspberries and blueberries — three of the fruits Kardashian is allowed to eat.

As Poosh puts it: “Topped with fresh berries and served on a pretty cake platter, it also makes for a great ‘gram opportunity.”

Given Kardashian’s aversion to sweets and sugar, the fact that this low-sugar confection is one of her favorites doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. In fact, in a new teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive alum made her disdain for sweets known.

In the clip, Kim and Kourtney get into a heated argument over the Candy Land-themed birthday party they planned for their respective daughters, North, 6, and Penelope, 7, earlier this year.

“There’s no reason that you can’t have the theme of the party and have treats that are … there are candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” Kourtney argues.

Kim, 38, sees it differently. “It’s a Candy Land-themed party! Yes, that’s, like, what the party is about, Candy Land,” she shot back. “It’s not f–king Gluten Free Land over here.”

Despite threatening to pull the plug on the joint celebration, North and Penelope’s Candy Land-themed soiree (complete with plenty of sweets) went off without a hitch in June.

