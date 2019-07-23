



Another day, another delicious recipe from Kourtney Kardashian! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who shared her go-to cheesecake recipe earlier this month, is switching gears to something a bit more savory.

This time, Kardashian, 40, is all about pizza. More specifically, the Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum is partial to cauliflower pizza – a version of the Italian staple that’s made using a cauliflower crust instead of one made from flour. The Poosh founder took to her popular website on Monday, July 22, to publish a recipe for the low-calorie alternative that, like the cheesecake, is also keto-approved.

Though Kardashian didn’t develop the recipe herself (credit for that goes to friend and neighbor, chef Sara Motamedi) it is one of the nutritious favorites she’s learned from her pal. “The recipe makes for a tasty midday snack, lunch or dinner meal,” the Poosh post states. “Cue the pizza night with your friends and serve up this deliciously healthy dish for your guests.”

As is evidenced by its name, the cauliflower pizza crust is made mainly of grated cauliflower. The healthy base also calls for Parmesan cheese, an egg, garlic powder, turmeric and a pinch of salt.

Poosh’s version of the dish skips the tomato sauce and is topped with several cheeses, basil, olive oil and fresh pepper instead, though the recipe notes readers can add their own preferred toppings as they wish.

Last month, Kardashian announced she is officially back on the keto diet for a second time, hence the recipes that are low in carbs and sugar. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet, she explained.

“My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between, if possible.”

