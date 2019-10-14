



Kylie Jenner is taking her love for daughter Stormi Webster to a whole new level! On Sunday, October 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a new plate with a picture of her and the 20-month-old skillfully emblazoned on it.

“You guys, how amazing is this huge plate,” Jenner, 22, gushed on her Instagram Stories. She also included two smiley face emojis surrounded by hearts in the bottom right corner.

As Jenner fawned over the new addition to her kitchen collection, she zoomed in on the plate, which appeared to be hand-painted. The dish features a sweet illustration of the Kylie Skin founder holding Stormi (who is clutching a tiny green handbag) and leaning in for a kiss. The background includes several flowers and a picturesque hillside.

Though the reality star didn’t include any additional info about the plate, including whether or not it was a gift or something she had specially made, the image on it is inspired by a photo taken during her 22nd birthday trip to Italy and France in August.

The photo that inspired the illustrated dish was taken in Positano, a seaside town along the Italian coast. When Jenner shared it (along with a snapshot of herself sans Stormi) over the summer, she simply captioned it “blessed.”

And though Jenner’s former flame, Travis Scott, was on that celebratory getaway, he wasn’t pictured in the initial photograph and is noticeably absent from the plate as well.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the rapper, 28, split earlier this month after more than two years together. Shortly after the separation, a source shared that the exes plan to share 50/50 custody of their daughter, adding that custody is “not a point of contention” for the duo.

“It’s really whatever is best for Stormi,” the insider added at the time. “Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

So far, the pair seem to be doing well with their 50/50 arrangement. Stormi spent Saturday, October 12, creating and decorating an edible haunted house with her mom, and the following day the toddler was spotted excitedly dancing to one of her dad’s songs as he lovingly looked on.

As far as dishes go, Jenner is amassing quite a Stormi-themed collection. Earlier this year, the billionaire took to Instagram to show off a mug that was decorated with little Stormi wearing a leopard-print onesie. “My baby,” she wrote at the time. Jenner has also called the custom mug one of her “favorite” gifts.

