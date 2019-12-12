



The Kylie Cosmetics offices just got a whole lot sweeter! Founder Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 11, to share that her workplace got a sugary surprise courtesy of a one-of-a-kind Skittles vending machine.

The 22-year-old posted a video clip of the new appliance being installed, and was understandably psyched about the sweet office update. “The Skittles pink machine is happening,” she said as the colorful device was being loaded with candy.

Even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s mom, Kris Jenner, couldn’t contain her excitement. “Excited about our new Skittles vending machine for the Kylie HQ!” the 64-year-old matriarch boasted on her own Instagram Stories. “#TastetheRainbow.”

A Skittles spokesperson tells Us Weekly the machine was “designed to fit perfectly” within the Kylie Cosmetics office aesthetic, featuring Kylie’s logos and her pale pink color scheme.

Additionally, the customized creation is filled with some of the brand’s most popular mixes including Skittles Originals, Wild Berry and Tropical flavors.

“In order to taste the rainbow, all you have to do is select your desired flavor by using the touchpad and the machine does the rest!” the rep tells Us. “An automated arm will grab a cup and fill it up with the selected mix by sliding the cup from one side of the machine to the other. The cup is then placed in a sliding door that opens to reveal your sweet treat.”

If you’re looking to nab one of these machines for yourself, you’ll unfortunately have to wait. While Kylie’s appliance was gifted to her, Skittles vending machines aren’t currently available for purchase, according to the company’s spokesperson. In other words, this pink product is an exclusive present just for the Kylie Cosmetics office and crew.

Unique as it may be, this device is hardly the only vending machine that resides at the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in California. In fact, the Skittles machine’s new neighbor is none other then an “amazing” Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine, which Kylie showed off during a YouTube tour of her office posted in October. “I haven’t used it but I’ve seen some people get some champagne, for sure,” she said at the time. “It’s everything.”