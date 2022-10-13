Ten Five Hospitality gave one of Hollywood’s most historic neighborhoods a makeover and now the Vinyl District has become one of the most popular hotspots in the City of Angels.

Right outside of the main tourist district, the Vinyl District is meant to offer a “fresh perspective” on the culture and history of the music and entertainment industry in Hollywood with new hotels and dining places.

The hospitality company, Ten Five, has invested a large amount of resources in order to develop three hotels, three dining concepts, two rooftop bars and an events space.

One of the eye-catching hotels that was built, The Thompson Hollywood, embraces the old and luxurious Hollywood glamour. Owned by the Hyatt and designed by London-based interior design studio Tara Bernard & Partners, the swanky hotel features 190 guest rooms and 16 suites. Some amenities include a stunning rooftop pool, a fitness center and 15,000 square feet of event space. On the rooftop is also the unique French-inspired restaurant and bar called Bar Lis.

Hollywood celebrities such as Rita Ora and Robert Pattison are flocking to the exclusive rooftop bar. Another new hotel with a fabulous rooftop atmosphere is the Tommie Hollywood, also owned by the Hyatt. Being a “quintessentially California hotel,” the hotel is very minimalist inspired but features exquisite details and smartly laid-out spaces. Apart from the gorgeous views of the Hollywood Hills, amenities include a rooftop pool and the popular bar, Desert 5 Spot.

Desert 5 Spot combines the vibes of vintage Palm Springs with the wild west. With some antique items like an old-fashioned jukebox and neon signs, Desert 5 Spot uniquely stands out atop of the Tommie. They are best-known for their famous margarita, “Make It A Cactus!,” served with tequila and a choice of up to two flavors: watermelon, strawberry, passionfruit, mango or spicy. Aside from the drinks and views of L.A., Desert 5 Spot also features live music playing a blend of country and rock.

One of the most talked about transformations is the new and improved Citizen News Building. Formerly home to the Citizen News Newspaper, it has been redone into new and unique event spaces with a curated menu by the critically acclaimed chef Evan Funke of Venice’s Felix Trattoria and Mother Wolf L.A.

Funke opened up about his reasons for opening the LA Premier Event space in January.

“What I love about Italian cuisine is illustrated environmentally. Imagine you’re sitting on the island of Capri, eating insalata caprese with the person you love, the ocean breeze on your face, sipping a crisp glass of falanghina,” Funke explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s really hard to reproduce in any other place. So, when I first saw the renderings of the space that Mother Wolf sits in, the grandness presented an extraordinary opportunity to set the stage for something special and transportive. More so now than ever, guests are looking to be whisked away into the theater of dining out.”