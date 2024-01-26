Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, knows a thing or two about how to make the perfect game-day snack.

Just in time for Super Bowl LVIII, Donna, 71, exclusively shared how to make her delicious dip in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “My favorite recipe is a seven-layer dip that I’ve been bringing to tailgates for years,” she says of the easy-to-make dish. “The key is to keep it simple but boldly delicious using special ingredients like Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip. It’s a crowd-pleaser and perfect for the Big Game.”

In addition to Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, the rest of the recipe’s ingredients can easily be found at your local grocery store, including avocados, refried beans, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, jalepeño slices and black olives.

The recipe is also the perfect dish for kitchen novices. Donna previously admitted to Us in November 2023 that she’s “not a good cooker,” but that she does have a knack for baking. “I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favorite. My go-to,” she shared while chatting about her family’s Thanksgiving menu. “I only can do it a couple [of] times a year ’cause they’re so sugary.”

While the Kelce family’s Thanksgiving treats also included muffins and cookies, one thing missing from the table was turkey. “We usually just go get a ham,” she told Us, explaining that she’s “not particularly fond of turkey.”

When she’s not sharing a meal with her family, she’s cheering on Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, at their NFL matches. The brothers went head-to-head at last year’s Super Bowl LVII, during which Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35.

Donna, for her part, showed her team pride for both the Chiefs and Eagles by wearing a red-and-black jacket featuring the two teams’ logos and her sons’ jersey numbers.

Her newfound fame has led to some interesting moments, including some awkward photo ops with fans. “Every once in a while, I’ll have somebody that runs into the bathroom after me and I’m like, ‘Can we wait till we get out of here before you take my picture? I really don’t want to have a picture in the restroom,’” she told Us in November 2023. “It’s things like that that are kind of funny, which I’m sure everybody gets that’s in the public eye.”

She even recalled seeing a TikTok video someone filmed of her at a movie theater without her knowledge. “It is a little unnerving at times, but it’s just, that’s a part of it,” she said of the fan attention. “You take the good with the not-so-good. It is what it is.”

For the most part, Donna told Us that football fans have “been very, very kind” to her. “My kids get paid by fans. That’s the gist of it. And you had better be nice to them,” she added. “That’s all I tell them.”

Keep scrolling to check out Donna’s full seven-layer dip recipe:

Mama Kelce’s 7-Layer Dip

Serves 8-10

Ingredients

3 ripe avocados, diced

Juice of 1 lime

Salt

16 oz can refried beans

12 oz Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1½ cups pico de gallo salsa, drained

¼ cup jalapeño slices

¼ cup sliced black olives

Instructions

1. In a medium bowl, add your diced avocados and lime juice. Season with a couple pinches of salt. Reserve until you’re ready to assemble your dip.

2. Place the refried beans on the bottom of your serving dish and spread in an even layer.

3. Add the Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip on top of the refried beans. Reserve 3 tablespoons of dip and spoon into a small plastic zip-top bag.

4. Sprinkle the shredded cheese evenly over the dip layer.

5. Add your diced avocados on top and then add the drained pico de gallo salsa.

6. Cut the tip of the plastic bag containing the reserved dip. Drizzle the dip on top of the pico de gallo.

7. Top with the jalapeños and black olives. Serve and enjoy!