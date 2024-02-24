While pie is often served with a scoop of ice cream, Food Network star Molly Yeh found the perfect way to combine the two sweet treats.

Yeh, 34, exclusively shared how to make her delicious sprinkle ice cream pie in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I love creating desserts, and I’m always looking for options that are delicious and include everybody at the table,” she says of the dish.

In addition to being dairy and gluten-free friendly, the recipe is also perfect for kitchen beginners. The no-bake pie consists of simple ingredients such as MadeGood Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, unsalted butter, kosher salt, vanilla ice cream and rainbow sprinkles.

“Knowing that it’s [already] made and it’s gonna be a crowd-pleaser with guests of all ages — I’m all about that,” Yeh adds.

Yeh has been creating and sharing recipes she loves with fans ever since she launched her My Name Is Yeh blog in 2009. Having graduated with a percussion degree from Juilliard in New York City, Yeh traded in the city life to live with her fifth-generation farmer husband, Nick Hagen, in North Dakota.

Over the years, Yeh has gone on to release multiple cookbooks, appear on several baking shows and has hosted the Food Network series Girl Meets Farm since 2018. Last year, Yeh launched her first restaurant, Bernie’s, in Minnesota. The restaurant’s menu features everything from breakfast dishes, sandwiches and salads, not to mention, plenty of yummy breads and bakery treats.

Outside of the culinary world, Yeh and Hagen are the proud parents of daughters Bernie, 4, and Ira, 2. In a May 2023 interview with The Cut, Yeh opened up about balancing being a mother with her role as a chef and TV host. “When they’re napping, I’ll be like, ‘OK, I have an hour. I’m going to bang out a batch of blondies,’” she shared. “Things definitely move at a slower pace. Working from home a lot of the time, I am able to spend little bits of time with them throughout the day.”

Yeh went on to note that the key to coparenting with her husband is taking turns with each other. “During the busy farming season, which is about to start, he might not come home from the fields until after they’re in bed. So I’m more on with the girls then,” she explained. “But then this past winter, when we were getting dinner up and running at Bernie’s, he was all in on the girls. It usually works out.”

She also compared the experience of opening a restaurant to “having a newborn,” adding, “I’ve lost so much sleep over it, and I’ve had to learn so many new things. … I’ve learned that you’ve just got to be light on your toes in this business.”

Keep scrolling to check out Yeh’s full ice cream pie recipe:

Sprinkle Ice Cream Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie

Ingredients

MadeGood Double Chocolate Cookies, 2 cups crumbs

¼ cup unsalted nondairy butter, melted

Pinch kosher salt

2 pints vanilla oat milk gluten-free ice cream

¼ cup rainbow sprinkles, plus more for topping

Instructions

1. In a food processor, blend the cookies into fine crumbs.

2. Add the nondairy butter and salt and pulse to combine.

3. Press into a 9-inch pie plate and freeze until set, about 25 minutes.

4. While the crust is cooling in the freezer, take the ice cream out to room temperature so that it softens.

5. Transfer ice cream to a large bowl and use a spatula to fold in the sprinkles.

6. Add to the crust and spread it out evenly, top with more sprinkles and freeze until firm, about an hour.

With reporting by Crista Lacqua and Leanne Aciz Stanton