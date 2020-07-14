Up close and personal with Mackenzie Ziegler! The Dance Moms alum gave fans a look inside her kitchen at her parents house, and shared some embarrassing memories about nearly burning the room to the ground.

“I eat peanut butter and jelly [sandwiches] all the time,” the 16-year-old told Delish in a video posted on Monday, July 13. “I just started toasting my PB&Js.”

In fact, the “What If” singer was toasting a sandwich for herself during a Livestream when the packaging for the bread got in the way and “lit on fire,” unbeknownst to Ziegler.

“Everyone was like, ‘There’s a fire behind you!’ But my mom put it out, thankfully,” she shared. “It was really bad.”

When the reality star isn’t whipping up some food for herself, she’s likely at one of her preferred spots. “My favorite part about my kitchen is obviously my fridge,” she added. “I mean, that’s where all of my food is.”

Ziegler then shared some of her beloved eats. “We have some amazing coffee and milks and lemonades and stuff,” she explained. “We always have, like, bowls of fruit in here — strawberries, blueberries, cherries and raspberries.”

Additionally, the fridge houses a dedicated turkey and cheese drawer as well as a door filled with condiments and La Croix seltzers.

The freezer is the accomplished dancer’s other “favorite part” of the kitchen. “Oh my god, it’s so messy!” she said with a laugh as she opened the door. “Three things you’ll always find in the freezer is ice cream, waffles and all of this gross food that my mom has.”

The kitchen also boasts two pantries. One is filled with granola, cereal and snacks, while the other is reserved for canned goods, baking staples and spices.

The Pittsburgh native later added with a laugh: “One thing I would change about my kitchen is how messy it is.”

She then clarified, “It’s not messy but the freezer is so messy. Like, that’s so bad, it’s so embarrassing. I promise you it’s not usually this messy.”