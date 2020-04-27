Organization is key! Tia Mowry recently showed off the pantry in the California home she shares with her husband, Cory Hardrict, and the couple’s two children — Cree, 8, and Cairo, 23 months — and it’s easy to see why she loves it so much.

“I’m so excited because it’s one of my favorite places in the house and I will show you guys how I organize it,” the Sister, Sister alum, 41, said at the start of the tour, which was done in conjunction with Good Housekeeping.

“Welcome to my very organized pantry,” she added once she was in the food-filled room and surrounded by an array of clear containers across multiple shelves. “Now I’m just going to go ahead and tell you guys right now, I did not do this by myself. I actually worked with an incredible organization company that comes and organizes your home, and that’s exactly what they did in this room.”

The Twitches star then dished on the tactics she uses to keep the room as neat as possible. “What I like to do, is I like to put [things] in baskets, in jars, and then I just like to really, really get detailed with the organization,” she explained.

Mowry first focused on the shelves to her right, which is where she keeps individual pastas stored in clear jars. The Family Reunion star noted she prefers to use clear vessels to store foods because “it shows me how much of what I have is inside the jars” and serves as a helpful reminder of what she needs to purchase on her next grocery run.

Below the pasta and other grains, Mowry keeps a myriad of commonly used toppings. “I have my condiments here and again, I get really, really detailed,” she dished. Case in point: All of the balsamic vinegar is grouped together and kept next to white vinegar, which is in turn stored next to Mowry’s hot sauce collection and “all of” her oils.

Underneath the oil and condiments shelf is another storage area littered with baskets. As Mowry put it: “I love organizing my pantry with baskets because it gives your pantry a little bit of style.”

Mowry’s most beloved portion of the pantry, however, is nestled in the middle row of shelves. “This is my favorite part of my pantry. It’s this container right here, filled with chocolate,” she revealed, noting that she typical has to hide the sweets stash several times per day. “Definitely at night, if I’m snacking on anything, it’s this chocolate over here.”

On the other side of the pantry, the German-born actress keeps all of her flours and sugars. Like the pastas and other grains, these ingredients are kept in clear jars with easy-to-read labels on the front.

The shelves on the left are also home to teas and canned goods, as well as foods and utensils for her daughter. “The reason why I love organizing like this, especially when you’re trying to feed your child, is they don’t have a lot of patience in their highchair and I don’t want to spend a lot of time trying to figure out where everything is,” she said. “When it’s organized like this, I know exactly where it is — she has her bibs right next to her utensils, right next to her plates.”

Scroll down to see inside the hyper-organized pantry Mowry shares with her family!