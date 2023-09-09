Any way you slice it, Nick DiGiovanni knows how to take a dish to the next level.

For DiGiovanni, 27, there’s something nostalgic about a delicious sandwich — and nothing beats a BLT. “Growing up, [it] was one of my favorites that my mom made,” he exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She kept it simple — a nice spread of mayo, toasted bread, crisp lettuce and some good, thick tomato slices. I’ve just elevated it a bit further.”

The Masterchef alum — who was a finalist on season 10 of the FOX culinary series — shares his recipe for the beloved classic in his new cookbook, Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook. The easy-to-follow guide for beginners dropped in June and offers a mouthwatering selection of DiGiovanni’s favorite recipes including Browned Butter Lobster Rolls, Garlic Butter Steak Tips and Smoky Mezcal Rigatoni. He even recreates some of his biggest fan favorites, like his Viral Pasta Chips and Dino Nuggets.

His tasty twist on the BLT — which includes the perfect unexpected add-on of chicken strips — is certain to become his next sensation.

“I love this version since each ingredient has been seasoned individually and treated with great care,” he tells Us. “Try it out, you’ll be happy you did!”

Keep reading for DiGiovanni’s classic BLT recipe:

Ingredients:

8 thick slices of heirloom tomato [es?]

Sea salt

Fresh ground pepper

4 thick slices of sourdough bread

2 tbsp mayonnaise, plus more to taste

4 tbsp unsalted butter

4 strips of bacon, cooked and finely chopped

4 leaves of baby romaine lettuce

10 pieces of crispy chicken skins

Instructions:

1. Place the tomato slices in a single layer on a work surface and season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Using a pastry brush, lightly coat one side of each slice of bread with mayonnaise, about 1/2 tbsp per slice.

3. In a nonstick skillet, melt 1 tbsp of butter over medium-high heat. Place one slice of bread in the skillet, mayonnaise side down, and toast for five to six minutes or until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining slices.

4. Use a pastry brush to brush the untoasted side of the bread with a thin layer of mayonnaise. Add some chopped bacon so it sticks to the mayonnaise.

5. Layer two leaves of baby romaine lettuce atop the bacon. Add four tomato slices and top with some crispy chicken skins. Top with a slice of bread, toasted side up. Repeat with the other sandwich. Serve immediately.