Cooking country style. Miranda Lambert’s three-step scalloped potatoes are an easy dish perfect for expert cooks and newcomers alike.

“We got the recipe from our friend Samantha at a horse show, where they were the hit of the meal,” the country singer exclusively tells Us Weekly of the homey meal, adding that her family’s been “making them [ever] since.”

The recipe is featured in the musician’s debut cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen, which was released earlier this year. Given that the book is focused around “gatherings, comfort foods and things you can throw together quickly,” Lambert knew her scalloped potatoes were a must to include in it, as the dish “fits into all those categories perfectly.”

She continued: “It’s so simple, and the ingredients are things that most people would have on hand or could pick up at any grocery store — and everyone loves them.”

Food seems to be one of the Grammy winner’s love languages, as she revealed earlier this year that her mother Beverly June Hughes’ meatloaf recipe helped her win over both her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“[My mom] claimed that [her meatloaf recipe will get you married] and so now that’s a thing,” Lambert said on the May 23 episode of Southern Living’s “Biscuits and Jam” podcast. “She always says, ‘It’s the loaf that’ll getcha the ring,’ and I mean, it worked for me twice, so there’s that.”

Lambert and McLoughlin, 31 — who tied the knot in January 2019 after nearly three months of dating — even spent some of their earlier days together as a married couple cooking together. “I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,” the “Bluebird” singer captioned an August 2019 Instagram video of her husband cooking buttermilk fried chicken, referencing lyrics from her hit song “Locomotive.”

Keep scrolling to check out Lambert’s go-to potatoes recipe:

Scalloped Potatoes

Ingredients

1 tsp kosher salt, plus more for boiling

3 lbs new potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 tbsp (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into cubes

8 oz Velveeta, cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup whole milk

Parsley or 3 green onions, sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the potatoes in a pot of cold salted water. Bring to a boil and cook until almost soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Place the butter evenly across the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch casserole dish. Layer with half of the potatoes, half of the Velveeta and half of the cheddar. Season with 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 tsp of pepper. Dot with sour cream, then repeat layering with remaining potatoes, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, Velveeta and cheddar. Pour the milk over the entire casserole. Top with parsley or green onions. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, about 30 minutes. Serve right out of the oven.