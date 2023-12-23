Winter may be cold, but Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have the perfect drink recipe to warm up any holiday party.

“This winter, we’re reaching for a Hot Pants margarita. It [has] a hint of spice for you and your guests to enjoy during parties and while you dance your pants off into the new year,” the couple exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The key ingredient of the pair’s “deliciously perfect cocktail” is their very own Pantalones Organic Tequila. “It’s a guaranteed good time!” they add.

McConaughey, 54, and Alves, 40, launched their tequila brand earlier this year, telling Us they did so “to celebrate having fun, doing good and not taking life too seriously.” Not taking themselves too seriously is exactly what they did in the debut ad for the company in October as they rode motorcycles across an agave field while pantsless.

“When did tequila stop being tequila?” McConaughey questions in the ad, to which Alves replies, “Right? Where’s the fun?” As the camera pans out, it’s revealed the duo are not only riding their bikes sans pants, but also that the motorcycles are actually being pulled on a dolly.

“Pantalones orgánico,” Alves states at the end of the video, before they both ask drinkers, “Please, do not keep yours on.”

According to the brand’s website, the couple named their tequila Pantalones after the Spanish word for pants, which can also mean “guts” in Spanish slang. “Pantalones Tequila is all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun and not take things too seriously. We all put our pants on one leg at a time, and just like pants, our Tequila is for everyone,” the company’s description states.

Pantalones Organic Tequila comes in three different flavors — Blanco, Reposado and Añejo — each of which has its own unique flavor profile.

McConaughey and Alves wed in 2012 and share three kids, Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10. Though their kids are too young to enjoy their Pantalones Organic Tequila, they have inherited their parents’ passion for cooking.

“My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and me [spent] our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis we cooked, helped serve, helped clean, they create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line!” Alves wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself and her kids lending their cooking skills at Refettorio Paris in France in March.

Keep scrolling to check out Matthew and Camila’s full Hot Pants margarita recipe:

Hot Pants

Serves 1

Ingredients

1½ oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila

½ oz lime juice

2 oz pineapple juice

2 fresh jalapeño slices

¼ oz agave nectar

½ pineapple wedge and sea salt, for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine the Pantalones Blanco Tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice, 1 to 2 jalapeño slices and agave nectar in a shaker. Shake vigorously like there are ants in your pants. Once your shoulder feels dislocated, slowly pour into a sea salt-rimmed glass, over ice. Don’t forget to crown your cocktail with an exotic pink pineapple and a handpicked jalapeño pepper from Mexico.