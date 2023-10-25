Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, announced the launch of their new tequila brand in a hilarious — yet fitting — way.

In the debut ad for Pantalones Organic Tequila, released on Wednesday, October 25, the couple ride motorcycles as McConaughey, 53, questions in a voiceover, “When did tequila stop being tequila?”

Alves, 41, agrees with her husband’s comments, stating, “Right? Where’s the fun?” The camera then pans out to reveal that the duo aren’t wearing pants on their venture as a cheeky reference to the drink’s name.

“Pantalones orgánico,” Alves adds before they both state, “Please, do not keep yours on.” The ad ends with more motorcycle footage — revealing that their vehicles were being actually pulled on a dolly — as well as a shot of the two walking pantsless through an agave field.

The brand’s official website describes the liquor as “really good, really clean fun” and states that it’s made from “100% Premium Organic Tequila [and] 0% Organic Pretentiousness.”

Given that the word pantalones — which is Spanish for pants — can also mean “guts” in Spanish slang, the drink is “all about having the guts to make that next move, to have fun and not take things too seriously,” the brand’s description states. “We all put our pants on one leg at a time, and just like pants our Tequila is for everyone.” The beverage is available in three different flavors — Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

McConaughey and Alves, who wed in 2012, aren’t afraid of showing off their silly sides. Last month, McConaughey recalled sharing his embarrassing first kiss story while discussing the topic with his sons. (The couple share three kids — Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.)

While chatting with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the “SmartLess” podcast, McConaughey revealed that his braces got caught on the lips of the first girl he kissed. “They bled all over. We bumped noses and I didn’t know whether to [go] left or right and I double duked and I flinched, and it was not good, man,” he joked. “And then I got my son laughing and I’m like, ‘Trust me, you don’t have to try and be perfect. Just take your time.’”

Alves, for her part, previously shared that she and McConaughey’s mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe, learned to “always end with a good laugh and a joke” after not hitting it off at the beginning of the pair’s relationship.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? And she was really testing me. I mean, really testing me,” Alves told Southern Living’s “Biscuits & Jam” podcast in August, noting that McCabe would call her by her son’s ex-girlfriends’ names, speak broken Spanish to her and more.

The two made amends following an incident on a trip to Istanbul. “I’m putting her to bed and I realized, ‘Oh my god, she’s full of s—t,” Alves quipped. “All she wanted was for me to fight back. And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her.”

McConaughey later confirmed his wife’s story, telling Entertainment Tonight Canada that people “don’t get into the McConaughey family easily.” He added: “We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers, and mother is one of us.”