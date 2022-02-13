He can’t help it if this dish is popular! Jonathan Bennett stole hearts as the dreamy Aaron Samuels in 2004’s Mean Girls, and more than 15 years later, fans are drooling over his recipes.

Bennett, 40, penned The Burn Cookbook with chef Nikki Martin, and they have some meals that are packed with flavor and puns, from You Go, Glenn (Hot) Cocoa to It’s Not Regular Guac, It’s Cool Guac as well as Just Stab Caesar Salad.

Alongside the recipes are fun behind-the-scenes stories from the set of the Tina Fey-penned film as well as personal anecdotes from Bennett. The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant includes his late mother’s famous stuffed shells recipe among the tasty dishes.

While Martin, known as “The Grill Next Door” on season 8 of Food Network Star, has a long cooking career, fans might not realize that Bennett has been in the food world for years. In addition to acting in movies like The Christmas House and Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19, the Ohio native also made a name for himself on the Food Network, hosting Cake Wars and Halloween Wars.

The Dancing With the Stars alum raved about his and Martin’s fettuccine Alfredo recipe, called Fetch-uccini Alfredo.

“We hear that in England this pasta is bigger than Toaster Strudel,” Bennett exclusively dished to Us Weekly.

Not only is the creamy concoction easy to make and budget-friendly, but it’s also satisfying on its own. “This fettuccini is enough,” the actor said, recommending that home chefs can skip the garlic knots when they make this meal.

See the recipe below:

Fetch-uccini Alfredo

Serves 5

Ingredients

1 lb fettuccine pasta (1 box)

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

3 tbsp heavy cream

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch pink salt

½ lb Parmesan cheese, grated

Instructions

1. Start by cooking the pasta according to the box directions; drain and set aside.

2. In a large skillet, melt the butter over low heat and add the cream, nutmeg and salt. Let simmer for a minute and toss in the cooked pasta and Parmesan cheese. Turn frequently to make sure the pasta gets a nice even coat of this ooey gooey sauce. Cook for an additional 2 to 4 minutes, until combined and well socialized, and serve immediately.

The Burn Cookbook, which includes a foreword by Bennett’s Mean Girls costar Lacey Chabert, is available from Grand Central Publishing wherever books are sold.

