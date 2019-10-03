



Celebrating Mean Girls Day just got a lot more fun! The unofficial holiday falls on Thursday, October 3, thanks to the mention of that otherwise random date in the hit 2004 film, and this year it also marks the day tickets for a themed restaurant called Fetch will go on sale.

As you may have guessed since the eatery sports a moniker also used in the movie, Fetch is entirely inspired by the cult classic. According to the restaurant’s website, fans can pay $45 for a 90-minute time slot, during which they will be served a three-course meal at the pop-up, which will be open on for three weekends next month.

Fetch, which is located in Santa Monica in a space previously occupied by celeb fave Joan’s on Third, will be open from November 9 to 10, November 16 to 17 and November 23 to 24.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, customers can choose an appetizer, entree and dessert from a menu including themed dishes such as the Just Stab Caesar Salad with pink dressing, Whatever Cheese Fries with pink cheese sauce, Coach’s Hot Dog with pink coleslaw and Pusher Pizza.

Though the final food and drink menu is still being developed, Fetch will have a bar slinging themed cocktails. Potential libation options include the She Asked Me How to Spell Orange Twist and other beverages with nods to Swedish Fish and Toaster Strudel.

Fetch is a collaboration with commercial real estate firm Festival Companies Inc., which manages the space, and Rixton Productions, LLC., an experiential event production company. A disclaimer on the website notes that it has no affiliation with “Mean Girls, Paramount Pictures, Lorne Michaels Productions, any of the cast or crew or Toaster Strudels.”

“There’s a lot of viral events happening these days,” Sarelyn Radecke, founder and creative director of Rixton told THR. “Every month or so, it seems like there’s a new one popping up. But we haven’t really seen anything that focuses on the ’90s girl demographic — all of us who watched these movies in the ’90s and early 2000s and loved them.”

With that in mind, Rixton is set out to open an eatery filled with photo-ops that will be nods to memorable moments from the flick. With the movie’s soundtrack playing in the background, customers (dressed in pink, of course) can mill about the space, which will be decorated like North Shore High School’s cafeteria. There will also be areas dedicated to Halloween and Christmas, given that both holidays are featured in memorable ways in the movie.

Fetch is the latest in a series TV-related pop-up restaurants and spaces across the country. In August, a Peach Pit pop-up opened in Los Angeles to celebrate the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, BH90210. Last month, a Friends pop-up opened in New York City to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular sitcom’s premiere.

Interested in getting tickets to Fetch? Click here for more info.

