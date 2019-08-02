



Who knew National French Fry Day could be so divisive? Milo Ventimiglia stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, August 1, and relayed a story about how the annual American holiday caused a bit of tension in his family.

When Ventimiglia, 42, was nominated for an Emmy for his role on This Is Us for the first time in 2017, the actor’s father, Peter Ventimiglia, caught a bit of flak for how he marked the joyous occasion. As Jimmy Kimmel recalled, the elder Ventimiglia, who was in the studio audience alongside his wife, Carol Ventimiglia, honored the food holiday on Instagram instead of making note of his son’s impressive accomplishment.

“It was National French Fry Day, and so he talked about National French Fry Day,” Milo explained. “Then he caught hell about posting about National French Fry Day.”

According to the Gilmore Girls alum, the post about his award nomination “came a little later,” but he wasn’t bothered by the food-related delay. “Priorities, french fries, I get it.” he said. “I’m his son, I understand these things.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain star, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2018 and again earlier this year, then went on to explain that his parents have actually been reluctant to attend the yearly awards ceremony with him in the past.

“The first time I got nominated, I said, ‘Hey guys, I’d love you to come to the Emmys with me,'” Milo told Kimmel, 51. “And my mom was like, ‘No, no, no, I don’t want to be in the big crowd.’ And my dad said he’s holding out for the Oscars. And I was like, ‘OK.’”

When Milo was nominated again last year for playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us, a similar scenario played out. “I was like, ‘Hey guys, so do you want to go to the Emmys with me this year? My mom was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s fine sweetheart, you go.’ And my dad is like, ‘I’m holding out for the Oscars.’ And I was like, ‘Dad, these are like the Oscars of TV.’”

However, it appears the third time is the charm for Milo’s mom and dad. When the Heroes alum called his parents a few weeks ago to deliver the good Emmy news, he was prepared to beg them to be his dates, but that wasn’t necessary. “Before I even got that out, both of them are like, ‘Oh, we’re going. We’re going,’” he said.

When Kimmel asked the couple why they changed their minds, they both said “You,” referring to the talk show host.

“You embarrassed us,” Peter declared with a laugh.

