Following in the family footsteps! North West may only be 6 years old, but the firstborn child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is already proving she has a knack for making pop culture waves.

Case in point: The little one is now at the center of a hilarious meme thanks to a memorable appearance in her 42-year-old dad’s “Closed on Sunday” music video, which debuted last month.

In the final seconds of the nearly 3-minute artistic endeavor, North gets her own moment to shine. Clad in a blue ensemble, the youngster stands on a rock and screams “Chick-fil-A.” Thanks in part to a parody Instagram account called @norisblackbook — a page dedicated to finding humor in the lavish life of Kim, 39, and West’s eldest child — that moment is now a meme.

It includes the aforementioned clip of North alongside the caption, “Kris: Do you want me to make you something from my cookbook or do you want @ChickfilA? Me: …” The response is meant to be what North yelled.

The North-centric creation was first shared on Monday, December 9, and already has more than 209,000 views and 450 comments. Additionally, many Instagram users chimed in with their own personal take on the meme. “Me when I’m hangry,” wrote one. Added another: “Me when [Chick-fil-A] is closed on Sundays.”

Others simply noted the LOL-worthy and relatable nature of this unusual product of the internet. “I’m crying over here,” one user mused. Another simply deemed this meme a “big mood.”

In addition to North and her famous parents, the “Closed on Sunday” music video, which takes place in the desert, features appearances from Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and 4-year-old Reign. North’s younger siblings — Saint, 4, Chicago, 22 months, and 6-month-old Psalm are also included.

West released the “Closed on Sunday” track in October as part of his Jesus Is King album, and people immediately noticed that the song name-drops the popular fast-food chain several times. In fact, the tune’s hook contains the line, “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A” — undoubtedly a nod to the fact that all outposts of the Atlanta-based brand are shuttered on Sundays due to religious reasons.