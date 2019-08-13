



Talk about endless pasta-bilities! Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass is slated to go on sale on Thursday, August 15, and the restaurant chain is stepping its game up this year with the introduction of the first-of-its-kind Lifetime Pasta Pass.

As its moniker indicates, the Lifetime Pasta Pass, which will also go on sale Thursday, includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of card holders’ favorite pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. Basically it’s a card that blesses anyone who has one with Olive Garden meals until they die.

“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” said executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden, Jennifer Arguello, in a statement. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”

The chain’s 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes will retail for $100 (plus tax). At the time of purchase, the first 50 customers to complete their transaction and opt in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass can upgrade for an additional $400 ($500 total, plus tax). All passes will go on sale beginning Thursday at 2 p.m. E.T. for 30 minutes or until they are sold out.

So what can Never Ending Pasta Pass owners expect this year? Those who purchase the card will be granted nine weeks of unlimited access to the restaurant’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl promo, which offers all customers the aforementioned eats from September 23 to November 24. While those without the pass will need to pay $10.99 for each meal, cardholders will dine for free.

Those who snag one of 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes will be given unlimited access to pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, until they die.

On Friday, August 16, the day after the sale, the first 50 Never Ending Pasta Pass holders who opted to buy the Lifetime Pasta Pass will be notified that they are the lucky few who can to upgrade to the Lifetime Pasta Pass for an additional $400 (plus tax).

While that price might sound steep, Olive Garden says this never-before-offered pass will be paid off, on average, by the time cardholders hit their 45th bowl of pasta. Furthermore, the pricey pass is available to use all day every day, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas, when Olive Garden restaurants are closed.

Tell Us: Will you be purchasing a Lifetime Pasta Pass?

