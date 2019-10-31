



Billy Murray has a new gig. Well, sort of. The Grand Budapest Hotel star was recently a guest on an episode of Amy Schumer’s podcast, “3 Girls 1 Keith,” and revealed that he’s always had a desire to work in the food service industry.

Instead of simply imagining what it might be like to work a fryer or flip burgers, Murray, 69, took his aspiration to the next level and actually went ahead and applied for a position at a fast-food favorite. “I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport,” he told Schumer, 38, who was flabbergasted by the choice.

“I think that’s one of the great places,” he offered by way of an explanation for his sudden, albeit wishful, career shift. “It looks like the best time.”

Though Murray didn’t answer Schumer’s query regarding whether or not he filled out a general application or was interested in a particular role, it seems the Arizona-based restaurant empire has already found a spot for the Oscar nominee.

“Bill, you’re hired!” the restaurant’s Twitter account declared on Tuesday, October 29. “When can you start?”

And lest you were under the impression P.F. Chang’s was just toying with the Saturday Night Live veteran, think again.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Tana Davila, told USA Today that even though P.F. Chang’s hadn’t come across Murray’s application quite yet, the restaurant “decided to offer him the job anyway.”

As Davila explained: “We have seen his work and think he would make a promising wok chef.”

Though Murray’s later-in-life foray into the fast-food industry might seem strange, plenty of actors got their starts in that biz and many of them are very thankful for it.

In February, Chris Pratt reflected on his time working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. via a lengthy Instagram post. “Twenty years ago I was a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Every time I go back I’m reminded of the thousands of shrimp I ate off of people’s plates on the way back to the kitchen,” he wrote at the time.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star then used the social media post as a way to encourage his followers to remember their waiters. “Please tip your server. Leave at least 20%,” he implored. “Also leave some shrimp.”