Pink Learned Her Son Has Bad Food Allergies After COVID-19 Blood Tests

Making dietary changes. Pink revealed that she just learned her son Jameson has several severe food allergies.

Per an Instagram video post from the 40-year-old “Walk Me Home” singer, on Saturday, May 16, her 3-year-old was diagnosed after recovering from COVID-19. Additionally, the Grammy winner explained that doctors only learned of the little one’s food allergies after analyzing blood that was drawn either while he was fighting the illness or shortly after he got better.

“I wanted to share with you a vegan, gluten-free, egg-free cherry tart recipe because my dear boy, Jamo, has, it turns out, pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing that we had to do recently because of COVID,” the Grammy winner explained.

Pink added that her son is “allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs,” hence her new dessert recipe, which she shared in the Instagram caption. “Fresh cherries and food allergies!” she wrote. “Yum!”

Explaining the impetus for this particular sweet treat, Pink said, “We have a cherry tree, and our favorite thing to do every year is pick cherries.” Since she couldn’t find a “good recipe” online, the Pennsylvania native created her own.

“If you want to make a crust, get some vegan graham crackers,” she declared. “I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth, but trust me, they’re delicious and they might even be better than the real ones.”

The “What About Us” songstress then recommended mixing the crushed graham crackers with melted vegan butter to form a crust, and then filling said crust (after it’s baked and has cooled) with a combination of coconut yogurt, vanilla extract, brown sugar and fresh cherries.

“Good luck,” she told her social media followers. “Send me pictures!”

Pink, who also had coronavirus earlier this year at the same time as her son, has been open about the mental and physical toll the illness took on her. She shared the news of her and Jameson’s diagnoses in April.

“Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother,” the singer wrote in an op-ed for NBC News published earlier this month. “Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

After the musician recovered, she whipped up some homemade soup for a local charity. In April, she made a $500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia to aid medical professionals working to combat the virus and contributed $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.