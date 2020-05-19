Prince Charles has an important message for British citizens. The royal delivered key remarks in support of the Pick for Britain campaign on Tuesday, May 19.

“At this time of great uncertainty, many of our normal routines and regular patterns of life are being challenged. The food and farming sector is no exception,” Charles, 71, said in a video message shared on the Clarence House Twitter account. “If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help.”

“If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help.” The Prince of Wales has shared a message in support of the #PickForBritain campaign. 🍓🍏🍅@DefraGovUK pic.twitter.com/a7WIDYo7E0 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 19, 2020

Charles continued: “Food does not happen by magic; it all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers. If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued and it cannot be taken for granted. This is why that great movement of the Second World War — the Land Army — is being discovered in the newly created ‘Pick for Britain’ campaign.”

The future king of England went on to explain that people are needed to harvest the crops so they don’t go bad. Food such as raspberries, strawberries and lettuce are ordinarily picked by migrant workers, who now can’t enter the country because of COVID-19.

“[It] is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste,” he said. “Now, I do not doubt that the work will be unglamorous and, at times, challenging, but it is of the utmost importance and at the height of this global pandemic you will be making a vital contribution to the national effort.”

The royals’ announcement comes about two months after he tested positive for the coronavirus after “displaying mild symptoms” and entered self-isolation for about a week. “Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesperson for Clarence House confirmed to Us Weekly in March.

Following his recovery, Charles shared a heartfelt Instagram message in April. “Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus — luckily with relatively mild symptoms — I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” he explained at the time. “At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife [Duchess Camilla] and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness.”

