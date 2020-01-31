Priyanka Chopra Admits She’s Not the Best Cook Ahead of Super Bowl Party

Celebrity confessions! Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t a particularly skilled cook and she isn’t afraid to admit it.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress, 37, is preparing to host a Super Bowl party in Miami on Sunday, February 2, but she won’t be spending a ton of time in the kitchen. “I’m a great hostess and I love having people over,” Chopra Jonas told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 30. “[But] neither Nick [Jonas] or I are the best cooks.”

Chopra Jonas noted that while the “Only Human” singer, 27, can “at least get some stuff together,” she’s not quite there yet and isn’t exactly interested in learning more. “I’m not the best in the kitchen,” she continued. “But I am an admirer of food and a connoisseur of food. I believe I was put on this earth to appreciate food and it’s my purpose — but I’m just not good at cooking and I don’t enjoy it!”

The Quantico alum’s lack of cooking skills are even a surprise to her, considering her brother prepares food for a living. “My brother’s a chef!” she exclaimed. “He actually studied and he’s a professional chef, but I just never took to it!”

According to the star, she takes after her mother in that way. “My mom doesn’t cook either,” she told Us. “Once in a while she did, but she was never someone who enjoyed it. My dad and my brother always did.”

However, Chopra Jonas, — who is currently hosting the Stella Artois Port de Stella in Miami, a European-style festival celebrating music, style and food — is quick to point out that there’s more to throwing a stellar Super Bowl party than cranking out tasty dishes. “Just because I’m not in the kitchen slaving away, it’s still a lot of work hosting a party!” she quipped with a laugh.

As part of the Port de Stella, which runs through Saturday, Chopra Jonas will be working alongside chef Greg Marchand from Frenchie restaurant in Paris to create a perfect party recipe. “I’m so excited about cooking with Chef Greg because maybe I’ll learn how to make a fancy grilled cheese and it’ll be something I can whip up and surprise people with,” she explained, adding that she tastes everything she serves and is “very specific” when it comes to hosting her own dinners.

“I’m very particular, but I can’t cook so I don’t try!” she said with a chuckle.

Though the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador will be celebrating Super Bowl LIV in Miami this year, her game days are typically a bit more low-key. “I’m usually the kind of person who goes to someone’s party, but I’ve also had them at my house too,” she told Us. “Obviously since I’ve gotten married, my husband’s obviously a big football fan. I feel like the Super Bowl is so much more than a game though, it sort of brings people together, brings spirits together.”

Chopra Jonas added: “It’s more about having your friends and family come together so that’s what I love about it. I’m really excited to have that this year as well.”

As for who she’ll be rooting for this year? The Unfinished author said she’s throwing her support behind the Kansas City Chiefs because Jonas is pals with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. “My husband’s friends with [Mahomes] and he told me, ‘OK, you’re going to be in Miami, so all the energy you’re putting out there has to go toward the Chiefs so they have to win,’” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, OK I’ve got it, I’ve got it, I’m rooting for the Chiefs, I’ve got it!’”

Super Bowl 2020 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday, February 2.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan