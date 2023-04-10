A new hot spot! Reyna is bringing luxurious Mediterranean cuisine and ambiance to the Big Apple.

“Reyna” — which means queen in Spanish — was created by world-renowned restaurateur Nicki Laborie in 2016 and opened its first set of doors in Toronto and became a main staple. The restaurant expanded to several other locations including New York City. The eaterie, which is situated in the heart of Union Square, began welcoming guests in late 2022 with its energetic vibe.

The NYC locale is known for its “convivial, sexy, warm and welcoming space” along with its modern take on Mediterranean tapas and cocktails. Reyna offers a variety of small plates to share and even large platters that are perfect to share with friends and family in an intimate setting.

During lunch or dinner service, indulge in one of their housemade dips, like their green chickpea hummus or beet tzatziki, served with crudites and homemade flatbread. Or treat yourself with one of Reyna’s most popular dishes including the lamb baklava, falafel bites, crispy baby octopus or Lebanese tacos, served with either chicken or falafel.

If in the mood for a classy weekend brunch, Reyna is a great place to take in a late breakfast or early lunch. Their menu includes a variety of breakfast staples including avocado toast, shakshuka and their signature baklava french toast. If lunch is more your speed, try the croque madame or burger with a side of fries.

The cocktail menu is available all day and offers a series of signature drinks that have a royal twist. Savor the taste of the “Queen Likes It Hot” drink which combines monkey shoulder scotch, basil hayden rye, ancho reyes, cocchi vermouth amaro and more for its spicy flavor. For something sweeter, try the Bored in Buckingham which features plum liqueur, blueberry syrup, lemon juice, absinthe infused rosemary and more for Marie Antoinette inspired beverage.