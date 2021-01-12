Making moves! Rob Kardashian is kicking off the new year with a tasty new launch.

On Monday, January 11, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced via Instagram that he’s gearing up to drop a vanilla cream soda drink with Exotic Pop. “My own @exoticpop, coming soon,” the 33-year-old wrote alongside a pic featuring several cases of the beverage. “They say it’s twice as good as Canada Dry vanilla cream.. 🔥🔥🔥🤪 🤪 😈 😈🤞🤞 .”

Kardashian’s new endeavor garnered many congratulatory messages. Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote that she “can’t wait to try” the drink, while fellow family friend Savas Oguz simply commented with two fire emojis.

The reality star’s cream soda launch comes after he released a hot sauce brand. In October 2020, Kardashian announced the arrival of his Grandeza Hot Sauce via Instagram. He partnered on the project with his mother, Kris Jenner, and fashion designer, Nick Tershay.

“Created by an award winning chef, Grandeza hot sauce combines light tangy flavors with a touch of spice,” a description on the company’s website reads. “Great for balancing rich meals or to simply add another dimension of flavor.”

According to Grandeza Hot Sauce’s website, the product is sold online in a two-pack for $11.99 and is both vegan and gluten-free. Customers can also shop the brand’s apparel line, which includes T-shirts and hoodies.

The California native is no stranger to business. After graduating from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in 2009, he launched his own designer sock line in 2012 called Arthur George.

Kardashian previously explained how hands-on he was with his sock brand. “I have full control, though. I make sure to go to the factory, meet everybody, and to our warehouses here,” he told Racked in 2012. “I want to know what’s going on. It’s hard, but it’s good because it’s what I want to do and it’s my thing.”

In addition to expanding his business empire in 2021, Kardashian has continued to focus on raising his 4-year-old daughter, Dream. After Thanksgiving in November 2020, the entrepreneur wrote via Instagram how he is “thankful every day” for his little one.