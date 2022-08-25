The newest L.A. hot spot! Tao Group Hospitality announced the opening of The Fleur Room Los Angeles located in the heart of West Hollywood. The elevated cocktail lounge officially opened on August 15 and has already become the home to many A-lister’s special occasions.

Celebs have been jumping at the chance to host their events at the hottest new space in town. Bella Hadid held her Kin Euphorics launch at the Fleur Room, while Kevin Hart spent his birthday at the lounge and Stephen Curry celebrated his ESPY party at the star-studded locale. Kendall Jenner also held her second annual celebration of 8.18 week at the hotspot and renowned DJs Calvin Harris and Giveon have hosted listening parties.

The Fleur Room combines a lavish and opulent atmosphere with a classic experience, without being over the top. The idea is to steer away from the loud and hectic nightclubs that surround Los Angeles and create more of an adult lounge experience.

The handcrafted cocktail list is extensive and intricate, fitting the ambiance and adding something surprising – such as dry ice or vapors and excellent presentation.

Taking a unique spin on Old Hollywood, the lounge was designed by Tao Group Hospitality’s in-house design team, led by Vice President of Design and Development Susan Nugraha and L.A.-based designer Tara Bean. When guests walk in, they are greeted with a monumental “Love Handle” vase filled with exquisite flowers along with compelling artwork by famous artists Kenny Scharf and Emma McMillian.

The striking design doesn’t end there – the 2,000-square-foot space was thought out head-to-toe, with blue walls, mirrored ceilings and a large gold flower disco ball. There are velvet seats that compliment the marbled cocktail table and even hidden rooms that guests can discover. The Tufted Room and Love Room are draped in gold velvet, making you feel as elite as it gets.

To inquire about reservations, visit their website here.