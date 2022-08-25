Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Food

Los Angeles’ Newest Celeb Hot Spot Is Tao Group’s Fleur Room: An Elevated Cocktail Lounge

By
interior-tao
 Ryan Forbes

The newest L.A. hot spot! Tao Group Hospitality announced the opening of The Fleur Room Los Angeles located in the heart of West Hollywood. The elevated cocktail lounge officially opened on August 15 and has already become the home to many A-lister’s special occasions.

Dine Like a Star! Celebrity Restaurants and Hotspots in NYC

Read article

Celebs have been jumping at the chance to host their events at the hottest new space in town. Bella Hadid held her Kin Euphorics launch at the Fleur Room, while Kevin Hart spent his birthday at the lounge and Stephen Curry celebrated his ESPY party at the star-studded locale. Kendall Jenner also held her second annual celebration of 8.18 week at the hotspot and renowned DJs Calvin Harris and Giveon have hosted listening parties.

kendall-jenner-818
Sophie Sahara

The Fleur Room combines a lavish and opulent atmosphere with a classic experience, without being over the top. The idea is to steer away from the loud and hectic nightclubs that surround Los Angeles and create more of an adult lounge experience.

The handcrafted cocktail list is extensive and intricate, fitting the ambiance and adding something surprising – such as dry ice or vapors and excellent presentation.

Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes: What J Balvin, Jay-Z and More Are Drinking

Read article

Taking a unique spin on Old Hollywood, the lounge was designed by Tao Group Hospitality’s in-house design team, led by Vice President of Design and Development Susan Nugraha and L.A.-based designer Tara Bean. When guests walk in, they are greeted with a monumental “Love Handle” vase filled with exquisite flowers along with compelling artwork by famous artists Kenny Scharf and Emma McMillian.

bella-hadid-tao
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid attend a celebration for the launch of Bella Hadid’s Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership at The Fleur Room on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality) Ryan Forbes

Justin Theroux, Channing Tatum and More Stars Who Own Bars

Read article

The striking design doesn’t end there – the 2,000-square-foot space was thought out head-to-toe, with blue walls, mirrored ceilings and a large gold flower disco ball. There are velvet seats that compliment the marbled cocktail table and even hidden rooms that guests can discover. The Tufted Room and Love Room are draped in gold velvet, making you feel as elite as it gets.

To inquire about reservations, visit their website here.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!