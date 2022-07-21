Tristan Thompson may have not been in attendance at the 2022 ESPYs, but he was still name-dropped by Lil Rel Howery amid the news that the NBA player is expecting his second child with Khloé Kardashian.

“Chloe Kim, I knew you would be successful because you have two Kardashian names in your name,” the Carmichael Show alum said to the snowboarder in the crowd on Wednesday, July 20, referring to Khloé and sister Kim Kardashian. “Only advice, watch out for the Tristans, all I got to say. I said it! Y’all thinking it.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that a surrogate is pregnant with Thompson and Kardashian’s baby boy.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the Good American designer’s rep told Us on July 13, referring to the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

While Thompson and Kardashian were back together in fall 2021, he was quietly in a legal battle with Maralee Nichols over the paternity of her child. The original lawsuit was filed in June 2021, three months after the NBA player hooked up with Nichols in March 2021. The legal drama went public in December 2021 — the same month she gave birth to son Theo — and Khloé learned that her beau had been unfaithful again.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating,” she said on The Kardashians in June.

A source subsequently told Us that Khloé was hoping to have a more stable future with the basketball player.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that. She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future,” a source told Us.

While Thompson, who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, has yet to publicly acknowledge that he and Kardashian are expanding their family, he apologized to his ex when Theo’s paternity was established in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Thompson has since been spotted partying in Mykonos, holding hands with a mystery woman on Saturday, July 16.

“Tristan normally does his own thing and is present when it comes to True,” another source told Us. “Him being spotted with another woman isn’t shocking news to the Kardashians — it’s happened multiple times over the past few months.”

