A picky eater. Tessa Thompson recently admitted that she has never eaten one of the world’s most popular sandwiches.

“I’ve never had a hamburger in my life,” the Creed III star, 39, admitted in an interview on the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet on Sunday, March 12. In a clip of the interview — shared on Vanity Fair’s TikTok on Monday, March 13 — Thompson noted that she’s not a vegetarian, rather, “I eat other things. I’ve just never had a hamburger.”

She explained: “It’s the only thing extraordinary that I can still claim.” The Westworld alum also revealed that she had only recently tried one of the most common foods, telling “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg on the VF red carpet, “I had an egg recently, and I’d never had one of those.”

Once again surprised by the Marvel star’s food revelation, Dimoldenberg, 29, responded by stating, “Eggs are cool,” noting the ingredient’s versatility. But Thompson said she wasn’t too impressed.

“I don’t think they’re great,” Thompson— who split from ex Janelle Monáe in August 2022 after dating on and off for three years — said, claiming that the numerous ways of preparing eggs is “the problem” with them. “It’s like, ‘Pick a lane,” she joked.

Since the Men in Black: International star “love[s] potatoes,” Dimoldenberg couldn’t help but tease the actress that potatoes are just as versatile as eggs.

“Are you telling potatoes to ‘stay in their lane?’ I don’t think so,” the journalist quipped as Thompson laughed.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress was among the awards afterparty’s best-dressed stars. She sported a cut-out dress by Moschino, featuring a red cropped top and black skirt. Also among the guest list was her ex Monáe, 37, who wore a black custom Area Couture dress paired with Stephen Webster jewelry.

Thompson’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party appearance comes several days after the release of her latest film, Creed III, in which she reprised her role as Biana, the wife of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

When it came to preparing for the series’ third installment, the star revealed in a March interview with Refinery29 that she and Jordan, 36, “did couples therapy” together in character.

“The line sometimes between character and us get blurred because we bring so much of what we’re exploring personally to the characters in general,” Thompson explained. “ … I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you’re trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It’s useful in so many relationships.”

Given that their characters share daughter Amara Creed (Mila Davis-Kent), the Dear White People star noted that the therapy sessions allowed the two of them to understand the struggles of young parents. “What are the themes that you see? What are the things they might be up against? What might be their impediments to happiness or success as a couple?” she told Refinery29. “That was really fascinating also to hear from her and bring that into the stew.”