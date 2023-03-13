They’ve arrived! Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made their presence known at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in shimmering ensembles.

The famous sisters were the epitome of glamour at the Sunday, March 12, soirée in Los Angeles with Kylie, 25, rocking Maison Margiela as Kendall, 27, dazzled in Jean-Paul Gaultier.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her curves in the strapless metallic number that featured an elegant bow at the bodice. The floor-length number was also equipped with an attached cape. For glam, Kylie opted for a subtle cat eye, sharp brows and nude matte lip. She wore her brunette tresses in a side swept updo and accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

Kendall looked like a walking bouquet as her look featured a blossoming gold rose at her chest and petals throughout. The gown was completed with a mermaid skirt and protruding accents. The supermodel complemented the garb with a distressed top knot with face-framing tendrils.

Like her little sister, the 818 Tequila founder opted for calm glam that included rosy cheeks and a soft lip. Kendall showed off her getup via Instagram on Sunday and reflected on her outfit from the 2022 celebration. That night, the California native commanded attention in a dramatic black Balenciaga gown. The design featured an overflowing bust and a cascading train. She paired the masterpiece with black pointed-toe boots and a sleek high ponytail.

Kendall attended last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party with big sister Kim Kardashian, who also tapped Balenciaga for the occasion. The Skims CEO, 42, was dreamy like the ocean in a skintight aqua dress.

Kendall’s appearance at Sunday’s affair comes amid rumors she has a new man in her life. The Fwrd creative director was seemingly spotted sharing a kiss and a smooch with Bad Bunny on Tuesday, March 7.

The reality star and the “Party” crooner, 28, had dinner with friends at Sushi Park in West Hollywood amid reports that they recently started dating. After leaving the restaurant, Kendall was photographed giving the “Títí Me Preguntó” artist a hug as she left the eatery in footage obtained by TMZ. She then appeared to lean in for a kiss.

Before Kendall was linked to the “Moscow Mule” musician, she dated Devin Booker for nearly two years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the NBA player, 26, briefly split in June 2022 before reconciling two months later. They called it quits again in November 2022.

