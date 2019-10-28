



The Cheesecake Factory wants to make sure your Halloween is spooky and sweet! The chain announced earlier this month that it will celebrate the annual holiday by giving out its own series of delicious treats (hold the tricks) to customers across the country.

However, there are some rules to keep in mind. The restaurant’s free cheesecake promo begins on Monday, October 28, and is slated to run through Thursday, October 31. Customers will be treated to one complimentary slice of the eatery’s famous cheesecake on orders of $30 or more, and will have a choice between two candy-centric flavors.

First up is the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake, which features chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups baked into a slice of original cheesecake with added layers of caramel and fudge cake.

Customers who prefer a pure chocolate jolt to celebrate Halloween might opt for the second choice — Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. As its moniker implies, this confection consists of a slice of Hershey’s cheesecake sandwiched between moist chocolate cake segments. The entire treat is then topped with creamy chocolate frosting and chocolate chips.

But before you start drooling, it’s important to note that this sweet freebie only applies to pickup or delivery orders made via DoorDash by using the promo code “TREATORTREAT” at checkout. Additionally, not all Cheesecake Factory outposts are participating.

When the California-based company has given out free cheesecake in the past, chaos has often ensued. For example, when the chain celebrated its 40th anniversary with a free cheesecake promotion via DoorDash in December 2018, crowds descended upon Cheesecake Factory locales across the country and at least one person was arrested after getting involved in a cake-related scuffle in Virginia.

Still, cheesecake fans are salivating at the thought of a complimentary slice that also happens to coincide with a candy-filled holiday. “FREE CHEESECAKE!” exclaimed one Twitter user. Another wondered: “Why is DoorDash tempting me with a free slice of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory?”

Celebrity fans of The Cheesecake Factory include Kim Kardashian, who visited a Detroit outpost with Kanye West and her kids two nights in a row back in August, and Ireland Baldwin, who has said the chain’s beloved brown bread is responsible for her fuller chest.

Other chains with Halloween-themed eats include Krispy Kreme, which is currently selling a trio of limited-edition doughnuts, and Burger King, which is now serving a Ghost Whopper at a handful of its restaurants across the country.