



Wise words of advice! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was an unlikely source of comfort for Chrissy Teigen after the star documented a frustrating food fail on her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 30.

In the post in question, Teigen, 33, is photographed standing over her stove with a pot in front of her. Resting on the countertop beside the star is a bowl (and a separate container) filled with tomato soup. In front of and around the bowl there is a large soup spill that’s littered with cooked pasta letters.

The Bring the Funny judge, who is cradling her head in her hands in defeat, has soup all over her arm.

“Hello I f—king give up but FOLLOW @CRAVINGSBYCHRISSYTEIGEN here on Instagram!!” she captioned the snapshot. “My website is coming so so soon and this account is my cravings baby!!”

Teigen had been working on something that was “WAY HARDER THAN IT LOOKS,” she said in another Instagram video. Her soup snafu was meant to be a work of art in celebration of her new Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Instagram account.

Sorrentino, 37, weighed in on Teigen’s food faux pas with a pun-friendly comment. “Definitely looks like a Situation,” he quipped before adding the glancing eyes emoji.

Clearly amused by the Jersey Shore alum’s comment, Teigen wrote back: “@mikethesituation I’m crying.”

The MTV star then offered some helpful advice, writing back, “Good news is we turn our Ls into leftovers.” He also included a laughing-crying smiley face emoji.

Not surprisingly, Instagram users were totally here for the sweet rapport between this improbable pair. “I never want this to end,” wrote one fan. Added another: “Wow. That’s the best thing I’ve seen all day.”

As for what Teigen was doing with a bowl of tomato soup and tiny pasta letters? She did eventually get her soup to spell out “Cravings Coming Soon,” although she wasn’t exactly thrilled with the final result. “Lmao this looks like shit,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

In March, shortly after announcing her plans to create a website, the Deal or No Deal alum chatted with Us Weekly exclusively about what people can expect from her new venture. “There’s gonna be this awesome question [section] where people can ask me things straight from the website or they can tweet them at me and we’ll keep them all in a file, whether it’s questions about cooking, relationships, kids,” she explained at the time. “I don’t care what it is, I’ll answer anything.”

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot she had for her forthcoming site, which she called a “labor of love.”