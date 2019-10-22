Chrissy Teigen is back with a whole new slew of items as part of her Cravings collection! Earlier this month the star took to Instagram to tease that new merchandise was on the way, and the 14 recently released pieces do not disappoint.

Included in this collection, which is currently available at Target stores nationwide, are several items influenced by the 33-year-old’s travels around the globe. For example, the tajine, according to press materials from the Cravings author, was “inspired by our million trips to Morocco.” The kitchen tool, which is also the name of a popular Moroccan couscous dish, acts like a slow cooker and is great for cooking meals such as rice or braised meat. As the Bring the Funny judge explained, she uses her tajine when she makes husband John Legend’s chili recipe to “‘celebrate’ football season.”

Another international item Teigen is proud of is the enamel cast-iron wok. “It was so important for me to add this piece to the collection so you can all know what I grew up knowing: That woks aren’t so scary to use and actually super versatile!” the Utah native said. “Our wok is a ‘go-to’ piece of equipment in my kitchen,” she added, noting that the pan can be used for “almost anything.”

Given that this collection dropped just prior to the start of the holiday season, Teigen also included some festive items that are fun for the whole family. The spatula, for example, is sold with a cookie cutter modeled after the “prettiest north star shape.”

Scroll down to see more items from Teigen’s latest Cravings collection!