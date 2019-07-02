



is sharing some of his 4th of July wisdom! The Top Chef veteran, who placed fifth during season 4 of the Bravo hit, chatted with Us Weekly on how to throw a party in honor of America’s birthday while entertaining a large group of people — and even shared his “delicious” recipe for mahalo sliders.

“The great thing about this recipe is that it’s something a little bit different,” that Washington D.C.-based chef tells Us. “What people don’t expect is that it’s inspired by Hawaii and that feeling of summer.”

The dish includes several components, including a smokey BBQ sauce and a refreshing slaw, but is still very easy to throw together at a big party. “A nice fresh BBQ sauce is really delicious and then when you pair it up with a pineapple cucumber slaw, which is also very fresh, it makes for a good experience,” Mendelsohn adds. “This recipe could feed anywhere from ten to twenty people depending on their appetite.”

When it comes to throwing a large gathering (such as a packed Fourth of July party) the Top Chef: All Stars alum knows that planning is key. “A simple hack to feeding large groups on a budget is to download Flipp, a free shopping app that brings local circulars, coupons and deals right to your phone so you can plan ahead and save on your July 4th celebration,” he explains. “For example, using Flipp, I can feed a group of people my mahalo sliders for under $25.”

The Good Stuff Eatery owner also notes that it is important to start with the staples when cooking for a big group. “It’s possible (and cheaper) to get creative with basic ingredients rather than focusing on specialty items. It’s also a lot easier to stick to your budget,” he tells Us. “Instead of buying an ingredient you can only use for one meal, buy basic, affordable ingredients and think of all the ways you can use them.”

Curious to know how Spike feeds a big group of people for about $25? Scroll down to check out his tasty slider recipe!

Spike Mendelsohn’s Mahalo Sliders

Makes 24 sliders

INGREDIENTS:

For the sliders:

• 4 pounds lean ground beef

• 1 tsp cayenne pepper

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tbsp parsley flakes

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• 2 packages of Hawaiian rolls (12 pieces each)

• 24 Cheddar cheese slices for melting

For the pineapple cucumber slaw:

• 2 cups pineapple, small diced

• 2 cups red cabbage, thinly sliced

• 1 medium cucumber, peeled and small diced

• 1/4 cup red onion, small diced

• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

• 2 tbsps lime juice

• 1 tbsp sugar

• Salt and pepper, to taste

For the BBQ sauce:

• 2 cups BBQ sauce

• 1 tbsp chipotle peppers (from a can)

• 2 tbsps apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp molasses

INSTRUCTIONS:

Start by making the patties. Use a large bowl and add all of the ground meat and break it up. Toss in all seasonings, parsley flakes and olive oil and mix aggressively. Using a small scale, shape 2-oz burgers and place on a sheet tray. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Season Hawaiian rolls with butter spray and set aside. To make the pineapple cucumber slaw, combine all ingredients in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Make the barbecue sauce by combining all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisking vigorously. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Grill the sliders for one minute on each side at 400 degrees and melt one slice of cheddar cheese on top of each slider. Remove from grill and set aside. Toast the Hawaiian rolls on the grill until they are slightly crispy. Remove from grill and set aside. To assemble the sliders, place a patty on the bottom half of a Hawaiian roll and top with the desired amount of slaw and barbecue sauce. Place the other half of the roll on top of the slider and serve.

