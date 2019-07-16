



Tristan Thompson’s meals aren’t what they used to be! On Monday, July 15, the professional basketball player took to his Instagram Stories to give his followers a look at his midday fuel, and it’s a stark contrast to the dishes his now ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian used to prepare for him.

The Monday meal, which Thompson named “lunch time,” consisted of a sandwich, fries, and what appeared to be some seafood salad. The spread also featured a large bottle of Alkaline water and a small bowl of hot sauce on the side. While not bad per se, the meal is much different than the dishes Kardashian was known to whip up when the pair were still together.

Back when Thompson, 28, and Kardashian, 35, were an item, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was known to boast about the reality star’s cooking. In fact, in February 2018, when she was pregnant with their daughter True, 15 months, Kardashian prepared a feast for her then-beau to mark his team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to a Snapchat video Thompson shared at the time, that celebratory spread consisted of three decadent courses. “After a great, great win in Oklahoma City, I come home to this: curry chicken, amazing Oreo cake and macaroni salad,” he declared.

The athlete also added: “Koko always makes sure my belly feels blessed.”

The couple formally called it quits in February after Thomson cheated on the Good American designer with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Since the messy split, Kardashian has been doting on her little girl and cleaning her home. In June, the Revenge Body host showed off her newly organized kitchen on Instagram, which she had revamped after she and Thompson parted ways. The impressively neat room featured a color-coordinated refrigerator, designated candy drawers and more.

In the past, the California native has been open about how organized spaces make her feel at ease. “Random, but this makes me happy,” she said of her tidy pantry in March.

