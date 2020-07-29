Tyga and Restaurateur Robert Earl Launch ‘Virtual Dining Concept’ Tyga Bites

Straight to your door! Tyga has teamed up with restaurateur Robert Earl for the launch of Tyga Bites — a delivery-only “virtual dining concept” that offers oven-baked chicken bites via the Grubhub app.

The antibiotic-free, boneless chicken bites are available in a variety of “spice dusts” including Black Garlic, Peri-Peri and Lemon Black Pepper. Tyga Bites also offers 12 dipping sauces, regular and sweet potato-style Tyga Tots, chocolate chip cookies and beverages.

“I wanted to make sure the whole menu, flavors, and even the packaging was on point,” Tyga, 32 — who also worked on the rollout with Earl’s son, Robbie, and chef Eric Greenspan — said in a press release. “The bites are baked just right; choose a dip then take a sip! I even threw in some chocolate chip cookies for dessert.”

Robert, 69, added that the “Taste” rapper was the perfect person to collaborate with on the business venture.

“Tyga has been an inspiration to collaborate with on this brand — his instincts are spot-on,” he said, adding that Tyga Bites has made safety a top priority during the coronavirus pandemic. “Consumers can now enjoy Tyga Bites at home through our partnership with Grubhub, offering contact-free delivery for everyone’s added comfort and peace of mind.”

Kevin Kearns, senior vice president of Grubhub’s restaurant network, called the company’s partnership with Tyga Bites an “exciting opportunity” to increase dining options for customers.

“We’re thrilled to give independent restaurants on our platform the opportunity to increase their total business by working with TYGA BITES, and by adding new locations across the country for our diners to try,” Kearns said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Tyga Bites is now available in more than 30 major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, Pittsburgh and Louisville. Free delivery is available through August on orders of $15 or more for all customers.